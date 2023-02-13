Immunity: Add These Superfoods To Your Daily Diet For Better Immunity
Continue reading as we share a list of superfoods that can strengthen your immune system.
Eating immunity-boosting foods can also boost overall health and reduce risk of diseases
Your body's defence mechanism against disease is managed by your immune system. You may be more susceptible to infections frequently, digestive problems, lethargy, and the cold and flu when your immune system is compromised. Experts advised people to take action to strengthen their immune systems because of this.
Healthy eating is one approach that is effective in boosting the immune system. A variety of foods from all the food categories can help you ensure that you're getting all the nutrients you need to stay healthy, even though no one food can satisfy all of your body's nutritional requirements. Read on as we share a list of superfoods that will help boost your immunity.
Eat these superfoods daily to boost your immunity:
1. Berries
Berries are a good source of flavonoids, antioxidants, and vitamin C. Flavonoids are designed to protect plants. They aid in cell protection when consumed by humans. They are also quite effective at reducing inflammation. For some natural sweetness, add them to your yogurt or porridge in the morning. You can use them for smoothies if you have extras that you can freeze.
2. Spinach
We often associate spinach with gaining muscle mass or consuming a lot of iron and that is correct. It also naturally contains a lot of fibre, magnesium, and vitamins A and C. In general, eating more spinach can benefit your immune system, vision, and several organs. Try it as a side dish to any protein in salads, egg scrambles, cream of spinach, or wilted form.
3. Mint leaves
Due to the rosmarinic acid in the plant, mint is believed to help with gastrointestinal issues and can also help with allergies. Stock up on this potent plant as the allergy season approaches. Use the leaves to make tea, add to salads, infuse water, or chew them for relief from upset stomach.
4. Ginger
Ginger is a miraculous food. It contains gingerol, which has therapeutic benefits and can be used to alleviate chronic dyspepsia and motion sickness. Additionally, it may lessen blood sugar and aid in the treatment of osteoarthritis. Some people even use it to lose weight. To create ginger tea, simply slice some ginger and boil it. Add some raw honey for sweetness. Additionally, you may use it to marinade a protein or add it to stir-fries.
5. Whole grains
Whole grains provide a variety of nutrients, such as B vitamins, fibre, zinc, and iron, which play important roles in the body by boosting immunity, preventing infections, and encouraging healthy digestion. Try popcorn, oats, quinoa, whole grain English muffins, brown rice, and whole wheat pasta.
6. Tea
A type of antioxidant called flavonoids is abundant in both green and black tea. Epigallocatechin, an antioxidant that has been demonstrated to improve immunity, is found in green tea in particular. L-theanine is a substance found in green tea. This amino acid can strengthen your T cells' ability to fight off infections. Consider switching out your daily cup of tea for a cup of coffee.
7. Legumes
A variety of nutrients are included in chickpeas, lentils, kidney beans, cannellini beans, and other legumes, making them a nutritious and affordable dietary source. For extra fibre to support the maintenance of a healthy gut bacteria, try adding them to vegetable soup, tacos, or lasagna. The growth and operation of the immune system are influenced by gut health.
Make sure to incorporate these superfoods to your diet to boost your immunity and your overall health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.