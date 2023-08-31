Home »  Living Healthy »  Hypothyroidism: Avoid These Foods If You Have An Underactive Thyroid

Your diet and lifestyle play a crucial role in managing hypothyroidism. Some foods can worsen this condition which should be strictly avoided.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Aug 31, 2023 01:48 IST
Hypothyroidism is a condition in which your body doesn't produce enough thyroid hormone

The thyroid is a small gland in your body that releases hormones for various body functions. Hypothyroidism is a condition in which your body doesn't produce enough thyroid hormone. It is also known as an underactive thyroid. Weight gain, fatigue, constipation, depression, dry skin, slow heart rate, muscle weakness, thinning of hair, slow heart rate and stiffness in joints are a few symptoms of hypothyroidism. Your diet and lifestyle play a crucial role in managing this condition. Some foods can worsen this condition which should be strictly avoided.

In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a list of foods that people with hypothyroidism should avoid. "Hypothyroidism is linked to many dangerous diseases and conditions, hence should be effectively managed. This is where diet plays an important role. You must know what not to eat to aggravate hypothyroidism," she wrote in the caption.

1. Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables are extremely healthy. However, these green vegetables contain goitrogens that can disrupt the production of thyroid hormones. Some of the common vegetables that contain goitrogens include kale, broccoli, cauliflower, turnip, cabbage and spinach.



If you want to add these vegetables to your diet, eat them in moderation.

2. Soy foods

Soy contains oestrogen and isoflavones which interfere with the body's ability to utilize the thyroid hormone. Therefore, people with underactive thyroid should avoid consuming soy in any form.

3. Millets

"Flavonoid that is apigenin, present in millet reduces the activity of thyroid peroxidase, the enzyme that inserts iodine into thyroid hormone," the post reads.

4. Caffeine

You need to consume caffeine at the right time if taking thyroid medication. If you consume caffeine after taking medication for thyroid, it can interfere with the effectiveness of the medicines.

5. Alcohol

No doubt, alcohol harms the body in several ways. It also impacts the body's ability to produce and absorb thyroid hormone.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Trending Diseases