How You Can Take Care Of Your Breasts
Taking care of the breasts should be an important part of any women's health regime. Here are 8 ways of taking good care of your breasts.
Get your breasts measured once in a while and wear the right sized and shaped bras
HIGHLIGHTS
- Moisturize your breasts as the skin on your chest is sensitive
- Use sunscreen to protect your breasts from UV radiations
- For healthier breasts, eat low-fat, high-fibre and whole grain foods
Taking care of the breasts should be an important part of any women's health regime. Most of the times we forget to take a good care of them because of our busy schedules. It is extremely necessary to have a care routine for your breasts as it can minimize the health risks and enable you to have healthy and beautiful breasts. Regular care and self-breast examination can keep us away from developing fibrocystic breasts disease and cancer. Here, we have compiled a list of 8 ways of taking good care of your breast.
1. Moisturize
It is important to moisturize your breasts and the area surrounding it, just like any other part of your body. The skin on the chest is thin and sensitive. Moisturize them with creams that abound in ingredients like hyaluronic acid and cocoa butter.
2. Put Deodorant in your bra
If your breasts are prone to sweat, and get rashes and irritation, you can apply baby powder to prevent it, or simply spray a deodorant.
3. Sunscreen
Breasts have a very sensitive skin. Covering them with clothes doesn't make them any less prone to sun damage. This is why it is advisable to use sunscreen to protect the breasts from skin cancer and prevent sagging.
4. Eat Healthy
Eating a balanced and healthy diet can be very beneficial to your breasts. Prefer eating low-fat, high-fibre and whole grain foods. Soybeans, tofu, and miso have daidzein and genistein which lowers the risk of fibrocystic breast disease. They also decrease breast tumour cell growth. Some foods that you should include in your diet are peaches, salmon, olive oil, broccoli, walnuts and coffee.
5. Get The Right Bra
If breasts aren't properly supported, the ligaments overstretch and sag. To prevent this, it is important to get the right bra size and shape, and also to wear it properly. It is important to get them measured once in a while as breasts are known to change shape over the course of time.
6. Self-examine your breasts
Self-examining of breasts is important because it can help you catch anything unusual about them like the development of lumps. If you don't know how to perform a breast examine, ask your gynaecologist. The best time to perform one, is while applying lotion or in the shower. Even if you monthly self-exam your breasts, it is important to visit your gynaecologist once in a month, especially if you are over the age of 40.
7. Mind your weight
When you gain weight, your breasts also change size which causes their skin to stretch. This overstretched skin can't always go back into shape. Overtime, it starts looking saggy. Exercising and keeping your weight on check can help you avoid it. Exercise can even aid in preventing breast cancer. Regular push-ups for fifteen minutes every day will make your breasts firmer.
8. Give them a massage
Giving your breasts a massage can help increase blood circulation. It will also improve their quality. Hold your breasts in your hands and gently press while moving upwards. Use your fingers and massage clockwise and then anti-clockwise.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------