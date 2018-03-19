How Will I Know I'm Having A Heart Attack? Know These 6 Common Symptoms Of Heart Attack In Men
Symptoms of heart attack should be taken seriously
Symptoms of heart attack among men are many. Paying careful heed to the symptoms may help prevent a fatal and sad situation. Heart diseases are considered to be one of the major causes for death among men. However, heart attacks need not always be fatal. At times, they aren't severe enough to slow you down and in such cases, the trick is to take the symptoms seriously. Every individual will have different symptoms of a heart attack. In some people, heart attacks can be pretty sudden. But in others, there can be plenty of warnings.
Here are some common symptoms of heart attack:
1. You're physically exhausted
In case you feel tired than usual, or if it gets difficult for you to perform daily chores, it might signal something serious. Weakness in the left ventricle of the heart can contribute to your feeling tired all the time. If the ventricle stops working, your heart will stop pumping blood to your body, resulting in a heart attack. And in case the ventricle isn't pumping blood as strongly as it is required, you will feel exhausted even after sleeping properly. This is because your heart is unable to send fresh and oxygenated blood to the tissues.
2. You experience cramps in legs and hips while walking
A cramping or burning sensation in your hips and thighs might signal a peripheral artery disease. Under the condition, the arteries narrow down and limit flow of blood in your limbs, stomach and head. Less blood flow is the reason why you feel discomfort in your legs.
3. Your stomach feels sick
Conditions like burping regularly, indigestion and nausea can also signal a problem with your heart, if they happen way too regularly. This is because the nerves in gastrointestinal tract are connected with the nerves in your heart. Hence, a problem in your heart might come off as a discomfort in your stomach.
4. Chest pain
Chest pain is a common symptom of heart attack in both men and women. The chest pain is mild and causes slight discomfort in the beginning. However, chest pain can happen because of reasons not related to the heart as well. If you experience chest pain in the middle of a stressful situation, it might signal a heart attack. Also, worrying too much can hamper your heart's health as it speeds up your heart rate and causes the blood vessels to constrict. These conditions can up your risk of a heart attack.
Snoring persistently and feeling breathless while sleeping can increase your chances of a heart attack if you don't treat them on time. Sleeping irregularities and pauses in sleeping can contribute to a high blood pressure and make your heart beat irregularly. This increases your risk of developing heart diseases.
6. You're not able to get/maintain erection
When blood flows into the penis, it makes it firm and hard. However, in case you have damaged blood vessels, the blood will be unable to flow freely in your penis and it might get difficult for you to get an erection or maintain it. This can also be considered a possible cause for erectile dysfunction. Damage in the blood vessels in the penis can well refer to a damage in the blood vessels in the heart. If failed erections continue for too, there are chances that you are more prone to heart attacks.
Hence, whenever you experience the above symptoms, do visit a doctor. Prevention is definitely better than cure.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.