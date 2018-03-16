ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Here's What Your Hand Grip Strength Says About Your Heart Health

Here's What Your Hand Grip Strength Says About Your Heart Health

Hand grip strength, often used as a measure of muscular strength, has also been associated with calculating the cardiovascular risk.
  By: IANS | Updated: Mar 16, 2018 01:33 IST
2-Min Read
Here

People with stronger hand grips were often pumping more blood per heartbeat

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. People with good hand grip strength may have lower risk of heart disease
  2. People with stronger hand grips were often pumping more blood
  3. Less remodelling is known to reduce the risk for cardiovascular events

People with better hand grip strength may be at a reduced risk of developing cardiovascular diseases and are likely to have better heart functioning, say researchers. Hand grip strength, often used as a measure of muscular strength, has also been associated with calculating the cardiovascular risk and mortality. The study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, found that people with stronger hand grips were often pumping more blood per heartbeat despite having a lower heart mass. This functioning further indicated that the heart is suffering less from a condition called remodelling -- reshaping of the heart muscle -- occurring in response to stressors such as high blood pressure or a heart attack.

Less remodelling is known to reduce the risk for cardiovascular events.

"Our study of over 4,600 people shows that better hand grip strength is associated with having a healthier heart structure and function," said Steffen Petersen, Professor at the Queen Mary University in Britain.

"Hand grip strength is an inexpensive, reproducible and easy to implement measure, and could become an important method for identifying those at a high risk of heart disease and preventing major life-changing events, such as heart attacks," the researcher suggested.

To reach this conclusion, the researchers analysed cardiovascular magnetic resonance images and data on hand grip strength from 5,065 participants.

They then constructed a statistical model that accounted for potential factors that could impact the data such as baseline demographics, cardiac risk factors, drivers of muscle mass, and physical activity level. 



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

HOME REMEDIES

6 Best Home Remedies For Respiratory Tract Infections
6 Best Home Remedies For Respiratory Tract Infections

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Here's What Your Hand Grip Strength Says About Your Heart Health

Platypus Milk May Help Combat Superbugs

FDA Takes 'Historic' Step To Lower Nicotine In Cigarettes

Are My Frozen Embryos Safe? Everything You Need To Know About The Freezer Malfunctions

Did You Know Why Men Don't Seem To Suffer From Eating Disorders?

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------