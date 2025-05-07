Home »  Living Healthy »  How To Use Flaxseeds For Hair Growth; 5 Easy Methods

How To Use Flaxseeds For Hair Growth; 5 Easy Methods

  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: May 7, 2025 10:36 IST
Flaxseeds contain a good amount of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, fibre and antioxidants

Flaxseeds are small, nutrient-rich seeds that offer a combination of essential macro and micronutrients. They contain a good amount of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, fibre and antioxidants. Flaxseed may help lower the risk of some cancers, maintain a healthy weight, and boost heart health.

Additionally, flaxseeds provide essential nutrients that support overall well-being, including vitamins and minerals that may enhance your skin and hair health.

When it comes to hair health, flaxseeds can be particularly beneficial. Flaxseeds contain omega-3 fatty acids that not only hydrate the scalp but can also nourish hair follicles, promoting stronger and shinier hair. Additionally, the lignans in flaxseeds promote hair growth and boost overall scalp health by providing essential nutrients. These properties make flaxseeds a valuable addition to your hair care regimen.



How to use flaxseeds for hair growth:

  • You can use flaxseed oil for cooking or as a supplement.
  • Add ground flaxseeds to your diet. They can be added to smoothies, yogurt, oatmeal, trail mix and salads.
  • Ground flaxseeds can be used to prepare a hair mask by mixing them with water and coconut oil.
  • Prepare flaxseed gel by boiling flaxseeds in water, then straining to create a gelatinous substance. This can be used as a mask.
  • You can also infuse flaxseed oil in a carrier oil and use it to massage the scalp and hair follicles.


Incorporating flaxseeds both in your diet and as part of your hair care routine can boost your hair health in many ways. Try these simple methods.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

