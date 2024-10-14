Upgrade Your Salad Dressing With Flaxseed Oil, Recommends Nutritionist
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee discusses the benefits of flaxseed oil and why it should be used for salad dressing.
It is exceedingly heart-friendly and reduces clot formation
Olive oil, often referred to as liquid gold, is celebrated for its many health benefits. Packed with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats (MUFAs) and antioxidants like polyphenols and vitamin E, it helps reduce inflammation, lowers the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, and promotes healthy digestion. But have you heard of flaxseed oil? This vegetarian-friendly oil, extracted from flax seeds, is a powerhouse of essential nutrients.
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has highlighted the benefits of flaxseed oil in a video posted to Instagram. She explains why it's an excellent choice for salad dressing. “So most of you must be using extra virgin olive oil as a salad dressing because that's the commonly used oil. Of course, it's heart-friendly and rich in MUFAs, making it a great choice,” she says. The nutritionist emphasises that cold-pressed flaxseed oil is one of the best alternatives for salad dressing, thanks to its nutritional profile and health benefits.
“Unlike other oils, flaxseed oil isn't for cooking but shines in your salad dressings,” says Anjali Mukerjee. “Add a drizzle of this nutrient-rich oil to your salads or smoothies for a healthy twist.”
When discussing salad dressing, it's essential to note it's more than just a condiment. Salad dressings can be liquid or semi-liquid, and they, apart from enhancing the flavour and texture of salads, boost their nutritional value. A well-crafted dressing can turn a simple mix of greens into a wholesome meal.
She reveals why flaxseed oil is beneficial while using it in salad dressing:
- It is delicate and cannot be cooked. So, to use it as a salad dressing is to use it to its best advantage.
- It is rich in alpha-linolenic acid. So when it enters the body, it gets converted to Omega-3. The nutritionist explains, “Most of us are deficient in Omega-3, and flaxseed oil is an excellent source. When you consume it as a salad dressing, you increase your Omega-3 intake.”
- It helps to reduce blood pressure.
- It helps to reduce triglycerides.
- It is exceedingly heart-friendly.
- It reduces clot formation.
- It reduces inflammation.
- It boosts brain function.
- It is a plant-based powerhouse.
Anjali Mukerjee concludes by offering tips on how to store flaxseed oil for maximum freshness and longevity. She advises, “So get used to the idea of using cold-pressed flaxseed oil. It's easily available in the market. Make sure that you store it in a dark glass container and keep it refrigerated. Otherwise, it can go rancid because it has a very low smoking point. But here, you're not cooking it; you're just using it as a salad dressing.”
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.