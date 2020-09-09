How To Maintain A Balanced Diet? Important Nutrients You Should Not Miss
A well-balanced diet should include all essential nutrients
You are what you eat- you might have heard this a thousand times. Right nutrition plays a significant role in maintaining overall health. Consumption of right diet with optimum levels of nutrients has been stressed for ages for all age groups. For a healthy body and ideal body weight, experts advise the consumption of a well-balanced diet. An individual requires nutrients to maintain a healthy body. Nutrients in the right proportion are necessary for optimum utilization and maintenance of the body. A balanced diet help achieve the required nutrients. But many are not aware of the right method to follow a balanced diet and essential nutrients you should not miss. In this article, Dr. Megha Jaina, clinical nutritionist at BLK hospital explains the list of essentials nutrients that should be a part of your diet and their food sources.
Nutritional requirements for a balanced diet
1. Carbohydrates
Carbs are quick source of energy and rich sources are rice, wheat, corn, barley, dry fruits, honey, jaggery etc.
2. Proteins
Proteins are a major component of your body. Be it muscles, endocrine glands, organs, skin, hair, nails, serum etc. all have protein as a constituent, making protein an unavoidable component for the growth and maintenance of your body.
Sources of protein- Cow milk, tofu, whole egg, soybean, khichdi, chicken, cottage cheese etc. are good sources of proteins.
3. Lipids
Fat supplies heat and is the carrier of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K.
Sources of fats- Peanuts, sesame, coconut, cashew, almond, fish and dairy products.
4. Micronutrients
Vitamins A, D, E, K, B group and vitamin C are required in small quantities for growth and good health.
Source of vitamins- Fresh fruits, dairy foods, eggs, amla, wheat germ, cereals and nuts.
Minerals help in building tissues and are required in small quantities and are required for a balanced diet. Calcium, phosphorus, potassium, iodine, sodium, iron, copper and magnesium are some of the important ones.
Sources of minerals- Green leafy vegetables, ragi, whole grain cereals, legumes, nuts, etc.
Malnutrition
It is the overuse or underuse of nutrition caused by either deficiency, excess or imbalance in consumption of nutrients thus, resulting in hampered physical growth or even clinical disorders example- deficiency of iron results in anaemia and iodine causes goitre to name a few.
It is essential for one to maintain a proper diet schedule with taking proportion in consideration, avoiding excess of sugar, salt and spices, large amounts of cholesterol and saturated fats and most importantly following the same diet devoid of seasonal foods and carbohydrates.
Last but not the least in order to lose weight do not fall prey to any fad diets as these may result in deficiencies. It is better to follow a healthy and well-balanced diet for a healthy weight. You can also consult an expert to know the exact calories you should be consuming each day.
(Dr. Megha Jaina, Clinical Nutritionist, BLK Super Speciality Hospital)
