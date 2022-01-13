ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  How To Control Sugar Cravings? Pooja Malhotra Has The Answer

How To Control Sugar Cravings? Pooja Malhotra Has The Answer

In an Instagram post, Pooja Malhotra tells her followers ways to control sugar cravings.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jan 13, 2022 05:21 IST
4-Min Read
How To Control Sugar Cravings? Pooja Malhotra Has The Answer

Sugar cravings occur mostly because you are dehydrated

Of all the things in life, it's difficult to give up on sugar. We love indulging in sweet treats, however, there's always a guilt factor that comes along with it, as excess sugar is harmful for the body. Some people regularly experience sugar cravings and they can't help but succumb to the temptation of having something sweet. However, if you are looking at ways to control your sugar cravings, nutritionist Pooja Malhotra has some useful ways for you. She posted a Reels on Instagram where she has shared ways to control sugar cravings.

This is what Pooja Malhotra had to say:

1) Grab a glass of water


RELATED STORIES
related

Addicted To Sugar? Try These Healthy Foods To Curb Sugar Cravings Completely

Too much sugar consumption can lead to weight gain and other health issues. To beat sugar cravings, here are some healthy foods you should try.

related

Craving Sugar? Try These Simple Tricks To Say Goodbye To Sugar

Trying to quit sugar? But the cravings bring you back to the sugar-loaded foods. It can often become hard to manage sugar cravings. Here are some easy ways to manage sugar cravings which can help you finally quit sugar.

Wondering how a glass of water is connected to sugar cravings? Well, yes, many people say that at times, sugar cravings occur because you are dehydrated. So, it's a good way to deal with the issue. Pooja Malhotra suggests grabbing a glass of water if you have cravings next. Maybe you were confusing thirst for hunger. So, if you drink water, there are chances that you'll be sorted.

2) Distract yourself

At times, when the water hack doesn't help, take a different route. If you feel like having something sweet, try to wait it out. Hang in there for 10-15 minutes, distract yourself with something more important or get busy with a phone call or some activity. Mostly, your urge to eat something sweet would recede.

3) Have food that's naturally sweet

If you've tried the above-mentioned tips and you still can't suppress your sugar cravings, have something that's naturally sweet. Pooja Malhotra stats that you can opt for dates, raisins or dried berries. You can even eat apricots or figs or saunf. But avoid artificial sweeteners.

Watch Pooja Malhotra's video here:

Next time, whenever you feel a strong urge to indulge in food made of sugar, refer to these suggestions by Pooja Malhotra.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Role of Diet In Monitoring And Managing Diabetes

 

Home Remedies

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

What Is Zika Virus? Here's What You Should Know

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases