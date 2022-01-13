How To Control Sugar Cravings? Pooja Malhotra Has The Answer
Sugar cravings occur mostly because you are dehydrated
Of all the things in life, it's difficult to give up on sugar. We love indulging in sweet treats, however, there's always a guilt factor that comes along with it, as excess sugar is harmful for the body. Some people regularly experience sugar cravings and they can't help but succumb to the temptation of having something sweet. However, if you are looking at ways to control your sugar cravings, nutritionist Pooja Malhotra has some useful ways for you. She posted a Reels on Instagram where she has shared ways to control sugar cravings.
This is what Pooja Malhotra had to say:
1) Grab a glass of water
Wondering how a glass of water is connected to sugar cravings? Well, yes, many people say that at times, sugar cravings occur because you are dehydrated. So, it's a good way to deal with the issue. Pooja Malhotra suggests grabbing a glass of water if you have cravings next. Maybe you were confusing thirst for hunger. So, if you drink water, there are chances that you'll be sorted.
2) Distract yourself
At times, when the water hack doesn't help, take a different route. If you feel like having something sweet, try to wait it out. Hang in there for 10-15 minutes, distract yourself with something more important or get busy with a phone call or some activity. Mostly, your urge to eat something sweet would recede.
3) Have food that's naturally sweet
If you've tried the above-mentioned tips and you still can't suppress your sugar cravings, have something that's naturally sweet. Pooja Malhotra stats that you can opt for dates, raisins or dried berries. You can even eat apricots or figs or saunf. But avoid artificial sweeteners.
Watch Pooja Malhotra's video here:
Next time, whenever you feel a strong urge to indulge in food made of sugar, refer to these suggestions by Pooja Malhotra.
