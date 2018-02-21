How To Choose The Right Protein Powder For Yourself
There is a wide variety of protein powders available in the market these days and the most frequently asked question about them is, "How to choose the right protein powder?"
Choose protein powder in accordance with your fitness goals!
HIGHLIGHTS
This era is like the golden age of protein. People have finally come to embrace the power of this macronutrient. This nutrient is your key to growth, maintenance and strength. However, not many people are aware of how to use protein in the best possible way.
Here's a list of the basic guidelines you need to follow while opting for the ideal protein powder for yourself. Your decision will be dependent on your goals. So choose wisely.
1. Weight loss
If weight loss is your goal, you must opt for a sugar-free or dextrins/maltodextrins free protein powder. Do not go for a protein powder which contains BCAAs (Branched-Chain Amino Acids) as they promote muscle build and weight gain. You could opt for whey protein as it promotes lean muscle growth and fat loss. It is a great option for people who deal with digestive distress.
2. Building muscles
If you are consuming protein powder to improve your muscle mass, you must opt for a powder with a high biological value. Whey protein and whey isolates are suitable for you. For lean muscle growth, whey protein is recommended.
3. If you wish to stay vegan
If you are a vegan and wish to continue the same while taking protein powders, go for 100% plant-based proteins. Avoid using whey and milk proteins. You can opt for the pea protein. This one comes from yellow split peas. This one contains only a few additives so people who had been looking for a protein powder which as good as the organic one, pea protein it is. And what's more, it's a rich source of iron! However, it should not be your primary source of protein because it is not very rich in amino acids. You may have to consume too much of it to reap its benefits.
You could also opt for brown rice protein. This one is a rich source of complex carbs, fibre and vitamin B. This one, too, is low in terms of amino acids so do not make this your primary source of protein. You could also opt for soy protein.
4. If you wish to keep diabetes under control
If you wish to choose a protein powder for yourself while keeping your blood sugar levels in check, you can opt for the sugar-free proteins. Check the list of ingredients and if sugar is one of the top 3, do not go for that option. Instead look for an option which contains less than 5 grams of sugar in one serving.
Besides knowing these guidelines, it is important for you to know how to get the maximum benefits from protein powder.
1. Protein for recovery
Any avid athlete or exerciser needs to take proteins an hour after his/her workout session. This is when the muscles are highly responsive and can respond best to protein for muscle repair and recovery.
2. Weight control
A fixed and controlled intake of protein with all the meals of the day and with snacks will help you to keep your body weight under control. 3 ounces of protein with all your meals can be your ideal daily intake of protein.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.