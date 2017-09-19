How To Calculate Your Body Mass Index (BMI)
BMI, or body mass index, is one of the most reasonable indicators of body fat, for both adults and children. Read on to find out how you can easily calculate your BMI!
So, what's your number?
Don't worry! It's not some complicated arithmetic equation that only a mathematics major can solve. In fact, the formula is quite simple, really. Just divide your weight in kilograms by your height in meters squared.
That is,
(weight in kilograms) / height in meters2 = Body Mass Index
If your BMI is below 18.5, then you come in the "underweight" category. This is an issue of concern, and you may want to reach out to your doctor to determine the cause.
If your BMI is between 18.5 and 24.9, you come under the "normal weight" category.
If your BMI is above 24.9, then you come under the "overweight" category, and if it is above 30, then you would be classified as "obese". Again, if you get these readings, then reach out to your doctor to determine the cause and work out a healthy plan.
Remember, if you are overweight or obese, you are at a higher risk of:
- Strokes
- Sleep apnea
- Type-2 diabetes
- Cardiovascular disease
- Hypertension
- Gallbladder disease