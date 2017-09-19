ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  How To Calculate Your Body Mass Index (BMI)

How To Calculate Your Body Mass Index (BMI)

BMI, or body mass index, is one of the most reasonable indicators of body fat, for both adults and children. Read on to find out how you can easily calculate your BMI!
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 19, 2017 05:36 IST
2-Min Read
How To Calculate Your Body Mass Index (BMI)

BMI, or body mass index, is one of the most reasonable indicators of body fat

BMI, or body mass index, is one of the most reasonable indicators of body fat, for both adults and children. The reason being- it is easy to calculate, non-invasive, simple, and inexpensive. It is essentially a simple mathematical formula that is used to measure the 'fatness', based on your height and weight. It is one of the most common screening tools to indicate obesity, simply because it shows the weight-height relationship and not just the body weight alone. But, it is also important to note that your BMI does not take into account your age, sex, ethnicity or muscle mass.

So, what's your number?

Don't worry! It's not some complicated arithmetic equation that only a mathematics major can solve. In fact, the formula is quite simple, really. Just divide your weight in kilograms by your height in meters squared.

That is,

RELATED STORIES

'Why Do Dieticians Promote Herb Infused Water For Weight Loss?'

'5 Simple Steps To Reduce Your Daily Calorie Intake'


(weight in kilograms) / height in meters2 = Body Mass Index

If your BMI is below 18.5, then you come in the "underweight" category. This is an issue of concern, and you may want to reach out to your doctor to determine the cause.

If your BMI is between 18.5 and 24.9, you come under the "normal weight" category.

If your BMI is above 24.9, then you come under the "overweight" category, and if it is above 30, then you would be classified as "obese". Again, if you get these readings, then reach out to your doctor to determine the cause and work out a healthy plan.

Remember, if you are overweight or obese, you are at a higher risk of:



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------