5 Easy Hacks You Can Try At Home To Get Rid Of Acne

Acne is a serious concern for some people. Acne is commonly found on your face, neck, chest, back and shoulders. Usually acne and pimple seem to appear overnight. It's because there are more oil glands on the skin of these areas.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Nov 3, 2017 03:18 IST
2-Min Read
Everyone wants a flawless skin. Everyone gets pimple and acne. Acne is a serious concern for some people. Acne is commonly found on your face, neck, chest, back and shoulders. Usually acne and pimple seem to appear overnight. It's because there are more oil glands on the skin of these areas. The function of oil glands is to excrete oil substance (sebum) to lubricate your skin to make it look glowing. Acne and pimple can be the result of hormonal changes also. But some people get pimples occasionally, or suffer from acne more frequently. Here are some simple hacks to avoid acne.

1. Aloe Vera: It is one of the oldest ways to treat acne. It has anti- bacterial properties which help to cure acne. Aloe Vera has a pleasant and soothing effect on skin. It cools your skin down. It reduces the inflammation of the pimples and removes the oiliness from your skin.

acne home remedies

Aloe Vera is one of the oldest hacks
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Toothpaste: Any white toothpaste has inflammatory properties. Toothpaste is easily available and an effective remedy to avoid acne. It is effective because it has silica. Toothpaste has been seen to dry out and reduce the size of pimple overnight. Wash the dry toothpaste gently.

3. Ice: Ice is a great home remedy for inflammation. Take an ice cube and place it on the affected area for about five minutes. This allows blood vessels below your skin to contract making the pimple less red and prominent and easing the irritation.

4. Honey: Honey has a natural antibiotic which makes it simple to heal the acne. Its stickiness helps to remove excess dirt and impurities from your skin. Put a drop of honey and cover the acne with band aid at night. The next morning zit will be gone and will leave no scar. You can also use a drop of lemon juice on the pimple and leave it overnight.

acne home remedies

Honey has a natural antibiotic healer for acne
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Eggs: Egg whites are effective in removing pimples and scars formed by pimples. They contain vitamins and amino acids that help rebuild the skin cells. Wait for egg whites to dry and repeat the process for better results.

acne home remedies

Eggs can helps remove acne scars
Photo Credit: iStock

