Honey And Cinnamon: A Magical Mix That Works Better Than Medicine
Honey and cinnamon are two items which can be easily found in most Indian kitchens.
Honey and cinnamon together can be used for treating various health conditions
Some of the most ancient Ayurvedic practices preach the use of honey and cinnamon to cure many diseases. From treating upset stomach, cough and cold, and arthritis pain to improving body's immunity and treating bladder infections...honey and cinnamon is considered as a magical mixture which works better than medicine. You can have them as a juice or in the form of teas, or even use it in the form of a paste or mask. Honey and cinnamon are two items which can be easily found in most Indian kitchens.
Here are other conditions which can be treated by mixing honey and cinnamon:
1. Acne
Acne can be treated by making a paste of honey and cinnamon. You need to mix 1 tsp of cinnamon in 3 tbsp of honey. Applying this paste on pimples at night can help in treating them effectively.
2. Immune system
Regular consumption of honey and cinnamon can boost immune system of the body as it protects body from harmful bacteria and viruses. Consuming cinnamon can also help in improving hemoglobin levels in people suffering from type-2 diabetes.
3. Arthritis pain
A paste honey and cinnamon can help in reducing arthritis pain. Mix 1 tsp of cinnamon and honey in lukewarm water to create a paste. Apply the paste on the body part in pain. You can also create a drink by mixing honey and cinnamon in the ratio of 2:1 in hot water. Drinking this regularly can effectively help in reducing arthritis pain.
4. Cholesterol
Cinnamon and honey can be regulate levels of cholesterol in the body. You can add 3 tsp of cinnamon powder in 2 tbsp of honey into some tea water. This can reduce cholesterol levels in the body by 10%.
5. Infertility
Historically, honey is believed to strengthen semen and resolve many issues related to impotency. In China and countries far-east, cinnamon powder has been consumed by women in a belief that it would strengthen their uterus. Some studies even suggest that Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) can be treated by regularly consuming cinnamon powder.
6. Hair loss
Honey and cinnamon can together be used for treating hair loss as well. Mix honey and cinnamon powder in hot olive oil to create a paste, and apply it on your hair for 15 minutes before head wash. Hair loss will reduce in a few weeks of applying this mixture on your hair.
7. Bladder infections
Mixture of honey and cinnamon can destroy bladder germs. You can add 2 tbsp of cinnamon powder in 1 tsp of honey. Add lukewarm water to the mixture and drink it regularly for effective results. You can have as much as 2-3 litres of this drink every day. But avoid drinks that can irritate the bladder, like citrus juices, alcohol or coffee.
8. Skin infections
Skin infections caused by ring worms and eczema can be treated by using the honey and cinnamon mixture. You need to wash the affected skin with antibacterial soap and warm water. Mix 2 tbsp of cinnamon in 3 tbsp of honey to make a fine paste. Apply the paste directly on the affected skin areas and leave it for a few minutes. Remove the mixture with water.
9. Weight loss
One of the surprising benefits of having honey with cinnamon is that it aids weight loss. Having a mixture of honey and cinnamon powder in hot water 3 times in a day can help in quick weight loss. You can have this first thing in the morning, half an hour before breakfast and at night before bed time. This prevents fat accumulation in the body, even if you are having a diet which is high in calories.
10. Cough and cold
Honey and cinnamon can help in healing cough and cold. It helps in clearing the sinuses and curing chronic cough and cold. The anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-microbial properties of honey, and anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of cinnamon play a huge role in healing cough and cold.
