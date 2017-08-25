ASK OUR EXPERTS

You Just Can't Miss These Health Benefits Of Cinnamon

You Just Can't Miss These Health Benefits Of Cinnamon

Being rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, cinnamon has a surprisingly wide variety of health benefits to offer. Read more to find out!
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 25, 2017 02:53 IST
3-Min Read
You Just Can't Miss These Health Benefits Of Cinnamon

Health benefits: Cinnamon may also help prevent heart diseases

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Cinnamon may reduce the risk of a heart disease
  2. Cinnamon keeps blood sugar levels in control
  3. Cinnamon extracts may protect against cancer
Known for its medicinal properties, cinnamon is a spice that is made from the inner bark of trees called cinnamomum. Being rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, it has a wide variety of benefits to offer. There are two main types of cinnamon, namely Ceylon cinnamon, also known as true cinnamon and Cassia cinnamon. From reducing the risk of heart disease lowering blood sugar levels, you name the benefit and cinnamon has it. Apart from this cinnamon extracts can also protect you against cancer. The health benefits of cinnamon come from the bark of the Cinnamomum tree. Lauri Wright, a spokeswoman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics told CNN, "Medicine started as herbs and plants. So, it almost comes full circle, as we're now going back and proving what some of these plant substances may do for health."

Here are a few benefits of cinnamon that you just can't afford to miss.

1. Cinnamon may reduce the risk of heart disease

This Indian spice can improve some key risk factors for heart diseases like cholesterol, triglycerides and blood pressure. In people with type 2 diabetes, 1 gram of cinnamon per day reduces levels of total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, while HDL cholesterol remains stable.
cinnamon

Cinnamon can reduce the risk of a heart attack.
Photo Credit: iStock


2. Cinnamon keeps blood sugar levels in control

A medical report quotes that numerous human trials have confirmed the anti-diabetic effects of cinnamon, showing that it can lower fasting blood sugar levels by up to 10-29%. Cinnamon can control the blood sugar levels by controlling the amount of glucose that enters the blood stream after a meal.

3. Cinnamon extracts may protect against cancer

Cinnamon extracts may protect against cancer by reducing the growth of cancer cells and the formation of blood vessels in tumors. A study on animals confirmed that cinnamon can protect against cancer but the study on human beings is still on.
cinnamon

Cinnamon can reduce the risk of a heart attack.
Photo Credit: iStock



4. Cinnamon may help prevent the HIV virus

A laboratory study looking at HIV infected cells found that cinnamon was the most effective treatment of all 69 medicinal plants studied. HIV virus breaks down the immune system leading to AIDS but studies have suggested that Cinnamon extracted from Cassia varieties is thought to help fight against HIV-1.

cinnamon

Cinnamon can reduce the risk of a heart attack.
Photo Credit: iStock



5. Cinnamon is famous for its anti-fungal and anti-viral properties

Cinnamon has anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, and anti-viral elements in foods. Denise Baron, a wellness educator and director of Ayurveda for Modern Living told a health news publication that cinnamon can help with all sorts of lung congestion issues, common cold and can also help clear up mucus and encourages circulation.

What are you waiting for? Time to incorporate cinnamon in your daily diet.

Trending

