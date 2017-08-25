You Just Can't Miss These Health Benefits Of Cinnamon
Being rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, cinnamon has a surprisingly wide variety of health benefits to offer. Read more to find out!
Health benefits: Cinnamon may also help prevent heart diseases
Here are a few benefits of cinnamon that you just can't afford to miss.
1. Cinnamon may reduce the risk of heart disease
This Indian spice can improve some key risk factors for heart diseases like cholesterol, triglycerides and blood pressure. In people with type 2 diabetes, 1 gram of cinnamon per day reduces levels of total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, while HDL cholesterol remains stable.
2. Cinnamon keeps blood sugar levels in control
A medical report quotes that numerous human trials have confirmed the anti-diabetic effects of cinnamon, showing that it can lower fasting blood sugar levels by up to 10-29%. Cinnamon can control the blood sugar levels by controlling the amount of glucose that enters the blood stream after a meal.
3. Cinnamon extracts may protect against cancer
Cinnamon extracts may protect against cancer by reducing the growth of cancer cells and the formation of blood vessels in tumors. A study on animals confirmed that cinnamon can protect against cancer but the study on human beings is still on.
4. Cinnamon may help prevent the HIV virus
A laboratory study looking at HIV infected cells found that cinnamon was the most effective treatment of all 69 medicinal plants studied. HIV virus breaks down the immune system leading to AIDS but studies have suggested that Cinnamon extracted from Cassia varieties is thought to help fight against HIV-1.
5. Cinnamon is famous for its anti-fungal and anti-viral properties
Cinnamon has anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, and anti-viral elements in foods. Denise Baron, a wellness educator and director of Ayurveda for Modern Living told a health news publication that cinnamon can help with all sorts of lung congestion issues, common cold and can also help clear up mucus and encourages circulation.
What are you waiting for? Time to incorporate cinnamon in your daily diet.