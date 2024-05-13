Home Remedies To Cure Constipation In Summer
Below we share a list of remedies you can try this summer for better digestion and overall gut health.
Constipation can be particularly troublesome in the summer due to factors like dehydration and dietary changes. In this article, we share a list of remedies you can try this summer for better digestion and overall gut health.
8 Home remedies to alleviate constipation during the summer months:
1. Lemon water
Lemon water helps hydrate the body and stimulates bowel movements. The citric acid in lemon juice aids digestion and encourages the production of bile, which helps soften stools. Squeeze the juice of half a lemon into a glass of warm water and drink it first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. Repeat throughout the day as needed.
2. Aloe vera juice
Aloe vera juice has natural laxative properties that soothe the digestive tract and promote bowel regularity. It also helps reduce inflammation in the intestines. Mix 2-3 tablespoons of aloe vera juice with water or juice and consume it once daily. Avoid excessive consumption as it may cause diarrhoea.
3. Coconut water
Coconut water is a natural electrolyte-rich beverage that helps hydrate the body and regulate bowel movements. It also contains fibre and enzymes that aid digestion. Drink fresh coconut water throughout the day to stay hydrated and promote bowel regularity.
4. Fennel seeds
Fennel seeds contain compounds that relax the muscles of the digestive tract and relieve constipation. They also help reduce bloating and gas. Chew a teaspoon of fennel seeds after meals or steep them in hot water to make fennel tea. Drink it 2-3 times a day.
5. Mint tea
Mint tea has antispasmodic properties that relax the muscles of the digestive tract and alleviate constipation. It also helps relieve bloating and indigestion. Steep fresh mint leaves in hot water for 5-10 minutes to make mint tea. Drink it 2-3 times a day between meals.
6. Chia seeds
Chia seeds are rich in soluble fibre, which absorbs water and forms a gel-like substance in the intestines, promoting bowel movements. They also help regulate blood sugar levels and reduce inflammation. Mix 1-2 tablespoons of chia seeds in a glass of water or juice and let it sit for a few hours to form a gel. Drink it once daily.
7. Yogurt
Yogurt contains probiotics, beneficial bacteria that promote gut health and regular bowel movements. It also helps restore the balance of gut flora. Eat a serving of plain yogurt with live cultures daily. You can also add fruits or honey for flavour.
8. Sesame seeds
Sesame seeds are rich in fibre, which adds bulk to the stool and promotes bowel movements. They also contain natural oils that lubricate the intestines. Chew a tablespoon of raw sesame seeds thoroughly or sprinkle them on salads, soups, or smoothies.
Implementing these home remedies alongside a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and plenty of water can help alleviate constipation and promote overall digestive health during the summer months. It's essential to listen to your body and adjust the remedies based on individual needs and preferences. If constipation persists or worsens, consult a healthcare professional for proper evaluation and treatment.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
