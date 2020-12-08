Home Remedies For Common Cold: Try These 7 Ways To Fight Symptoms Of Cold Effectively
Home remedies for common cold: Simple tricks and tricks can help you fight symptoms of common cold effectively. Here are some of these you must try to get rid of common cold symptoms effectively.
Home remedies for common cold: Sipping warm liquids can help you fight cold effectively
HIGHLIGHTS
- Common cold can be quite uncomfortable
- Drinking enough liquids can help you fight common cold
- Many experience sore throat with common cold
With a drop in temperature, the incidents of common cold increases. Common cold can be quite uncomfortable which can cause you a lot of discomforts. There is no specific cure for common cold but its duration and severity can be controlled. From eating hot soup to taking supplements, there are some tips and trick which can help you fight common cold effectively. Many also experience other flu symptoms with common cold like scratchy throat. These remedies will also help combat this effectively. But if the severity of cold and other flu symptoms worsen, it is important to seek medical help and you should not rely on these home remedies.
How remedies to fight common cold
1. Sip warm liquids
There are several options to choose from. You can eat soup or drink hot water, tea, turmeric milk, honey and milk, hot lemon and ginger tea. Also, keep a check on your caffeine consumption. Do not load your diet with caffeinated drinks as these can leave you dehydrated.
2. Stay hydrated
Drinking enough liquids will help you loosen congestion. It will also prevent dehydration. Choose healthy options and sip warm water.
Also read: Home Remedies For Cold And Cough
3. Rest properly
Giving proper rest to your body will help you recover soon. Fix your sleep cycle and stay stress-free. It will also help you boost immunity.
4. Honey
Honey is an old-age remedy for cold and sore throat. It will help you reduce irritation in your throat. A spoonful of honey will help you sleep better. Adding a few drops of ginger juice to a tablespoon of honey will reduce coughing at night and symptoms of sore throat. It has anti-bacterial properties.
5. Gargle with saltwater
Add some salt to hot water and gargle with this water. It will reduce congestion and help you breathe. It will also help you get rid of stuffed nose. Gargle before going to bed for a comfortable sleep.
Also read: The Amazing Health Benefits Of Doing Salt Water Gargle
6. Take steam and add moisture to the air
Inhaling steam also helps relieve stuffed nose. When suffering from common cold you can inhale steam twice a day for effective results. You can also install a humidifier in your room. It will add moisture to the air and reduce irritation inside the nose and throat.
Also read: Try these ways to boost immunity
7. Boost your immunity
A strong immune system will help you prevent infections as well as shorten the duration of the illness. According to studies supplements like vitamin C and zinc can also help reduce the duration of the cold.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.