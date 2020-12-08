ASK OUR EXPERTS

Home Remedies For Common Cold: Try These 7 Ways To Fight Symptoms Of Cold Effectively

Home remedies for common cold: Simple tricks and tricks can help you fight symptoms of common cold effectively. Here are some of these you must try to get rid of common cold symptoms effectively.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Dec 8, 2020 08:27 IST
3-Min Read
Home remedies for common cold: Sipping warm liquids can help you fight cold effectively

Home remedies for common cold: Sipping warm liquids can help you fight cold effectively

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Common cold can be quite uncomfortable
  2. Drinking enough liquids can help you fight common cold
  3. Many experience sore throat with common cold

With a drop in temperature, the incidents of common cold increases. Common cold can be quite uncomfortable which can cause you a lot of discomforts. There is no specific cure for common cold but its duration and severity can be controlled. From eating hot soup to taking supplements, there are some tips and trick which can help you fight common cold effectively. Many also experience other flu symptoms with common cold like scratchy throat. These remedies will also help combat this effectively. But if the severity of cold and other flu symptoms worsen, it is important to seek medical help and you should not rely on these home remedies.

How remedies to fight common cold


1. Sip warm liquids

There are several options to choose from. You can eat soup or drink hot water, tea, turmeric milk, honey and milk, hot lemon and ginger tea. Also, keep a check on your caffeine consumption. Do not load your diet with caffeinated drinks as these can leave you dehydrated.

47e1bsc8

Drinking teas, soups and other hot liquids are beneficial for those suffering from cold
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Stay hydrated

Drinking enough liquids will help you loosen congestion. It will also prevent dehydration. Choose healthy options and sip warm water.

Also read: Home Remedies For Cold And Cough

3. Rest properly

Giving proper rest to your body will help you recover soon. Fix your sleep cycle and stay stress-free. It will also help you boost immunity.

4. Honey

Honey is an old-age remedy for cold and sore throat. It will help you reduce irritation in your throat. A spoonful of honey will help you sleep better. Adding a few drops of ginger juice to a tablespoon of honey will reduce coughing at night and symptoms of sore throat. It has anti-bacterial properties.

rhp6q3k8

Honey can help you get rid of sore throat
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Gargle with saltwater

Add some salt to hot water and gargle with this water. It will reduce congestion and help you breathe. It will also help you get rid of stuffed nose. Gargle before going to bed for a comfortable sleep.

Also read: The Amazing Health Benefits Of Doing Salt Water Gargle

6. Take steam and add moisture to the air

Inhaling steam also helps relieve stuffed nose. When suffering from common cold you can inhale steam twice a day for effective results. You can also install a humidifier in your room. It will add moisture to the air and reduce irritation inside the nose and throat.

Also read: Try these ways to boost immunity

7. Boost your immunity


A strong immune system will help you prevent infections as well as shorten the duration of the illness. According to studies supplements like vitamin C and zinc can also help reduce the duration of the cold.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Lung Cancer: A Grim Reality And A Hopeful Future

 

Home Remedies

