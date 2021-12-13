ASK OUR EXPERTS

Suffering From A Stubborn Common Cold? Follow This Winter Diet

Leafy vegetables are a rich source of antioxidants, vitamin C and other necessary micronutrients that we need when we fall sick. Include this and other listed food items when you have a common cold.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Dec 13, 2021
Suffering From A Stubborn Common Cold? Follow This Winter Diet

A common cold is a viral infection in the nose and throat region.

Common cold is one of the most common problem faced by people across the globe. While one can catch a common cold anytime during the year, one needs to take extra care during the winter season. A common cold is a viral infection in the nose and throat region. It can cause massive discomfort in the respiratory tract. Healthy adults usually catch colds less frequently than children and infants. Symptoms, which can last around a week, include a stuffy nose, sore throat, coughing, sneezing and fever. But one can prevent or recover from the common cold with the help of some food items.

Here is a diet to help a quicker recovery from the common cold:

1. Turmeric
Turmeric is one of the most potent natural anti-inflammatory compounds that you can add to your daily diet. It boosts immunity and can enhance antibody response in case an invasive virus enters the body.


2. Citrus Fruits

A Vitamin C rich diet can help cope with the common cold. Fill up your diet with citrus fruits that contain good amounts of vitamin C. Make a fruit salad or juice them up.

3. Yoghurt

Yoghurt contains a type of bacteria that acts as probiotics. This enhances gut health that is closely related to the functioning of the immune system. While medications may help, yoghurt can reduce the symptoms of the common cold without any side effects.

4. Dark Leafy Vegetables
Leafy vegetables are a rich source of antioxidants, vitamin C and other necessary micronutrients that we need when we fall sick.

5. Salmon

Salmon or any other fish with a good amount of omega 3 fatty acids can help deal with common cold and cough. 

6. Garlic And Ginger
Allicin in garlic may help reduce cold and also prevent catching it, due to its immunity-boosting properties. Ginger can help ease an upset stomach, which may occur when suffering from the common cold.

7. Nuts

When down with a common cold, it's important to nourish the body with healthy calories. While your appetite may have reduced, you could munch on nuts. They contain healthy calories that your body needs to cope with the illness. Nuts are also rich in protein, zinc and selenium.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

