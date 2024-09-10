Home »  Nutrition »  Do You Know Not All Iron-Based Foods Get Absorbed By Your Body? Nutritionist Explains

According to the nutritionist eating iron-rich and Vitamin C-infused foods can enhance iron absorption.
Eating iron-rich foods with vitamin C can significantly enhance absorption

Iron is one of the most essential minerals required for the proper functioning of the body. It is the primary component producing hemoglobin, a type of protein found in the red blood cells, responsible for carrying oxygen from the lungs to the rest of your body. Iron is also vital for a strong immune system. Some iron-rich foods include meat and poultry, seafood, vegetables like sweet potatoes, broccoli, spinach, and kale, and fruits such as watermelon, strawberry, dates, dried apricots, and peaches. But do you know that not all iron-based food is easily absorbed by your body? Sharing some important information on the topic, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has posted an informative video on Instagram. 



“It's true! Iron exists in two forms: heme and non-heme,” she captioned. Let us get into the details, shall we? 

Two Types Of Iron

Heme Iron: Heme iron, found in animal-based foods, is easily absorbed by the body.

Non-heme Iron: Non-heme iron, which comes from plant-based sources, is harder for the body to absorb, making it more challenging for vegetarians and vegans to maintain optimal iron levels.

“However, it's not just the type of iron that impacts absorption. Certain foods and habits can interfere with your body's ability to absorb iron effectively,” added the nutritionist. 

Key factors

  1. Calcium from dairy and supplements can block iron absorption.

  2. Polyphenols in tea and coffee can inhibit the process.

  3. Phytates in legumes and whole grains act as barriers as well.

  4. An unhealthy gut or upset stomach can also be a hindrance.

Steps to maximise iron absorption

  1. Pair it with vitamin C: Eating iron-rich foods with vitamin C (such as citrus fruits, bell peppers, or strawberries) can significantly enhance absorption.
  2. Time it right: Avoid consuming calcium-rich foods or drinks two hours before and after consuming iron.
  3. Watch out for oxalates: Foods high in oxalates (like spinach or sweet potatoes) should not be paired with iron-rich meals, as they can bind with iron and block absorption. 

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

