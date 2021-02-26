High Uric Acid Levels In The Body? Check Your Diet! Follow These Recommendations
Uric acid is a waste product found in blood. Usually it dissolves in blood and gets passed through urine. Follow these diet tips to lower uric acid levels.
Simple modifications in diet can help lower uric acid levels
HIGHLIGHTS
- Uric acid is a waste product found in blood
- Include 3-4 portions of cereals to your diet
- Include fresh fruits and vegetables and exercise regularly
Do you experience flashes of acute pain in your big toe? Have you seen a lump formation or swelling around your joints? These can be the symptoms of high uric acid build-up in the body. The food you eat affects our body in different ways. From digestion to excreting the waste from the body, the food we consume can affect our organs. High uric acid build up is one such situation where the body fails to filter the excess uric acid.
What is uric acid? Follow these diet tips
Uric acid is a waste product found in blood. Usually it dissolves in blood and gets passed through urine. Uric acid is formed when the body breaks down chemicals called purines. These are molecules made up of carbon and nitrogen which are found in the DNA and RNA of cells. A high level of uric acid is dangerous to the body and can lead to a condition called hyperuricemia. Individuals who consume foods that are high in animal protein or who are prone to excessive alcohol consumption can develop high levels of uric acid in the body.
Excess uric acid in the body eventually turn into a crystalline form and settles in the joints, leading to gout. This condition is usually seen in individuals who have a BMI of more than 30kg/m2 and among people suffering from pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes and kidney disease.
Food which are high in purines are
- Meat Sources - Liver, heart, kidney, red meat
- Fish Sources - Anchovies, herring, mackerel, trout, sardines, shrimps, crabs, mussels
- Beverages - Yeast extracts, beer and distilled liquor, high fructose corn syrup and sugary juices
What are the food that to be avoided?
It is advised to skip or avoid food items that are high in purines.
Non-vegetarians should avoid red meats from animal products, sea foods like sardines, anchovies, shell fishes like shrimp, lobster, mussels.
Always avoid taking high fructose based foods like sugary juices, ice creams, plain candies and junk foods.
What to eat?
Ensure that protein rich foods like low fat dairy curd, skimmed milk, cheese, paneer, tofu, eggs are a part of your diet. Research suggests that consuming plant based foods will not increase the risk of developing gout. Include 3-4 portions of cereals like whole grains, fruits and vegetables, especially those rich in Vitamin C such as cherries.
Uric acid level in the body can be managed with modifications to diet and lifestyle. Listed below are the few steps to follow.
- Reduce weight if you are overweight or obese.
- Be active
- Include fresh fruits and vegetables
- Consume starchy vegetables like potatoes and grains like rice, breads
- Include lentils and legumes in your diet
- Unsalted nuts, peanut butter are good
- Beverages like caffeinated coffee can help to reduce the gout attacks
Listed below are the food which contains low purine levels
Cereals: Rice, barley and food made out of cereals like bread, pasta are permitted in a moderation level
Vegetables: All vegetables mainly runner/green/string beans/French beans have low purine level
Legumes: All legumes are allowed. Soya beans can be included in moderation in the diet
Fruits: Low fructose food like berries, pineapple, plum, peach, cherries are good
Dairy Products: All milk and milk by products
Nuts: Unsalted almonds, walnut in moderation can be considered
One-day meal plan for low purine diet
Early morning: Tea - 1 cup with plain cracker biscuit
Breakfast: Plain dosa / Rawa dosa with vegetable sambar
Mid-Morning: Fruit bowl
Lunch: Rice - 1 cup + half cup lentils + vegetable sabzi + low fat yogurt
Evening - Low fat milk - 1 cup
Dinner: Roti - 2 + paneer sabzi + curd
One of the most effective ways to control high uric acid levels is to follow a healthy diet and exercise routine. Do not ignore symptoms like pain in the toe, stomach pain and pain while urinating. Consulting the doctor immediately can help in early treatment.
(Ms. Vani Krishna, Chief clinical nutritionist, Columbia Asia Hospital Whitefield)
