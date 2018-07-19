High Cholesterol And Unhealthy Fat May Lower Fertility In Women, Here’s How
Presence of unhealthy fat and cholesterol in the body may lower fertility. Women are more likely to have one or no child at all, if unnecessary fat is present in their body.
High levels of LDL, total cholesterol and obesity are linked to greater odds of having no children
HIGHLIGHTS
- High levels of LDL and obesity are linked low fertility in women
- Women with one or no child tend to be overweight
- Childless women and one-time mothers tend to smoke more
