Home »  Living Healthy »  Here's Why You Shouldn't Use Your Phone First Thing In The Morning

Here's Why You Shouldn't Use Your Phone First Thing In The Morning

"According to research, about 80 percent of smartphone users check their mobile phones within 15 minutes of waking up every morning." writes nutritionist Lovneet Batra
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jan 30, 2023 08:49 IST
4-Min Read
Heres Why You Shouldnt Use Your Phone First Thing In The Morning

Many of us might overindulge in our phones that can affect our overall health negatively

In one of her recent reels, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares why we must not go on our phones first thing in the morning. She starts by writing, “REMINDER: Smartphones make a good servant, but a bad master during the first hour when you wake.”

“By waking up and scrolling through emails, and checking Instagram, you skip important theta brain waves and head straight into a beta brainwave of high stress which has a significant impact on the physical structure of the brain.

Looking at your phone right after waking up could hijack your time and attention, and make you less productive.



RELATED STORIES
related

Want To Reduce Phone Screen Time? Try These 6 Tips

Excess Screen Time: In this article, we discuss strategies through which you can lower your screen time and make it less harmful.

related

World Mental Health Day 2020: Excessive Screen Time Can Affect Kids' Mental Health

World Mental Health Day 2020: Children and young people need to be helped to make informed decisions about the screen time. It is important not to get into an oppositional relationship with the child about use of technology. Read here to know more.

When checking social media or email, the brain releases a lot of dopamine - a neurochemical that makes you feel rewarded which will stimulate the repetition of behaviours that led to the dopamine release in the first place.

Checking our phones first thing in the morning, we lose out on our morning routine. We give ourselves away to our phones and react to what we see instead of focusing on how we want to feel.

For most people, the first thing that comes to their mind after they wake up in the morning is scrolling through their mobile phones - and that is a big problem. According to research, about 80 percent of smartphone users check their mobile phones within 15 minutes of waking up every morning.” She explains.

She ends by writing, “If you are willing to prioritise your health and your happiness, then follow a few tips for starting your day in a better way:

  • ﻿﻿Take a walk or a 10-minute yoga session
    Do some journaling,
  • Make your own bed,
  • ﻿﻿Get some natural light for 10-15mins,
  • ﻿﻿Make a nice breakfast

Just make sure you have a plan, so you don't rush back to picking up your phone.”

Look at her reel:

Keep these things in mind if you often use your phone first thing in the morning.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY

'Health and Wellness - Save a Life: Episode 53

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Best Strong Legal Stimulants And Energy Pills Like Speed

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Short videosBy Firework

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases