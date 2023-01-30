Here's Why You Shouldn't Use Your Phone First Thing In The Morning
"According to research, about 80 percent of smartphone users check their mobile phones within 15 minutes of waking up every morning." writes nutritionist Lovneet Batra
Many of us might overindulge in our phones that can affect our overall health negatively
In one of her recent reels, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares why we must not go on our phones first thing in the morning. She starts by writing, “REMINDER: Smartphones make a good servant, but a bad master during the first hour when you wake.”
“By waking up and scrolling through emails, and checking Instagram, you skip important theta brain waves and head straight into a beta brainwave of high stress which has a significant impact on the physical structure of the brain.
Looking at your phone right after waking up could hijack your time and attention, and make you less productive.
When checking social media or email, the brain releases a lot of dopamine - a neurochemical that makes you feel rewarded which will stimulate the repetition of behaviours that led to the dopamine release in the first place.
Checking our phones first thing in the morning, we lose out on our morning routine. We give ourselves away to our phones and react to what we see instead of focusing on how we want to feel.
For most people, the first thing that comes to their mind after they wake up in the morning is scrolling through their mobile phones - and that is a big problem. According to research, about 80 percent of smartphone users check their mobile phones within 15 minutes of waking up every morning.” She explains.
She ends by writing, “If you are willing to prioritise your health and your happiness, then follow a few tips for starting your day in a better way:
- Take a walk or a 10-minute yoga session
Do some journaling,
- Make your own bed,
- Get some natural light for 10-15mins,
- Make a nice breakfast
Just make sure you have a plan, so you don't rush back to picking up your phone.”
Keep these things in mind if you often use your phone first thing in the morning.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
