Too Much Screen Time Can Cause These Health Risks In Children
Prolonged exposure to screens can lead to a variety of health concerns ranging from vision issues and sleep disturbances to emotional and behavioural changes.
Too Much Screen Time Can Cause These Health Risks In Children
In an increasingly digital world, children today are growing up with screens as companions, be it for online classes, gaming, or entertainment. However, excessive screen time comes with a hefty cost. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), children aged 2-5 should not spend more than one hour a day on screens, and less is better. Yet, many far exceed this limit, especially post-pandemic. Prolonged exposure to screens can lead to a variety of health concerns ranging from vision issues and sleep disturbances to emotional and behavioural changes. It's time parents and caregivers understand these risks and take preventive steps.
Why screen time can silently harm a child's development
While screens offer educational benefits, prolonged usage without supervision can have lasting physical and mental health effects. Studies by the American Academy of Paediatrics (AAP) highlight that excessive screen exposure can hinder cognitive development, encourage sedentary behaviour, and impair emotional regulation. Limiting screen time is not about restriction, it's about protecting holistic growth and well-being.
1. Eye strain and vision problems
Digital eye strain or computer vision syndrome is increasingly common in children glued to screens. Symptoms include dry eyes, headaches, blurred vision, and frequent blinking. Constant exposure to blue light may also disrupt natural sleep rhythms and cause long-term vision issues like myopia.
2. Disrupted sleep cycles
Children who use phones, tablets, or TVs close to bedtime often struggle with falling asleep. Blue light emitted by screens suppresses melatonin, a hormone responsible for sleep, leading to insomnia and poor sleep quality, which in turn affects growth and concentration.
3. Increased risk of obesity
Prolonged screen time promotes sedentary behaviour. With less time spent on physical activity, the risk of childhood obesity increases significantly. Snacking while watching screens further compounds the problem, leading to unhealthy eating habits.
4. Delayed cognitive and language development
Research from the University of Calgary found that children exposed to more than 2 hours of screen time per day had lower scores on developmental screening tests, especially in language and thinking skills. Passive consumption of media reduces meaningful interactions and learning through play.
5. Emotional and behavioural issues
Overexposure to digital content, especially violent or fast-paced material, can lead to aggression, anxiety, mood swings, and attention issues. Social media use may also promote low self-esteem, FOMO, and early signs of depression in older children and teens.
6. Weakened parent-child bonds
Children engrossed in screens may withdraw from family interactions. Over time, this can weaken emotional bonds and reduce communication between parents and children, affecting social skills and empathy development.
7. Impaired academic performance
Excess screen time can negatively affect concentration, memory, and academic focus. Children who multitask between homework and devices often have lower grades due to divided attention and mental fatigue.
While screens are an inevitable part of modern childhood, balance is key. The WHO and AAP both stress the importance of setting boundaries, encouraging physical play, and ensuring screen use is purposeful and supervised. Prioritising screen-free family time, outdoor activity, and proper sleep can go a long way in safeguarding children's physical and emotional well-being in the digital age.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.