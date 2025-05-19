Home »  Children »  Too Much Screen Time Can Cause These Health Risks In Children

Too Much Screen Time Can Cause These Health Risks In Children

Prolonged exposure to screens can lead to a variety of health concerns ranging from vision issues and sleep disturbances to emotional and behavioural changes.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: May 20, 2025 10:36 IST
3-Min Read
Too Much Screen Time Can Cause These Health Risks In Children

Too Much Screen Time Can Cause These Health Risks In Children

In an increasingly digital world, children today are growing up with screens as companions, be it for online classes, gaming, or entertainment. However, excessive screen time comes with a hefty cost. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), children aged 2-5 should not spend more than one hour a day on screens, and less is better. Yet, many far exceed this limit, especially post-pandemic. Prolonged exposure to screens can lead to a variety of health concerns ranging from vision issues and sleep disturbances to emotional and behavioural changes. It's time parents and caregivers understand these risks and take preventive steps.

Why screen time can silently harm a child's development

While screens offer educational benefits, prolonged usage without supervision can have lasting physical and mental health effects. Studies by the American Academy of Paediatrics (AAP) highlight that excessive screen exposure can hinder cognitive development, encourage sedentary behaviour, and impair emotional regulation. Limiting screen time is not about restriction, it's about protecting holistic growth and well-being.



RELATED STORIES
related

Can Sleep Debt Affect Your Bodily Functions?

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) both emphasise the critical role of sleep in maintaining overall well-being.

related

Does Breath-Work And Meditation Improve Your Overall Well-Being?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Harvard Medical School, regular breath regulation and meditation have a positive impact on physical, emotional, and psychological health.

1. Eye strain and vision problems

Digital eye strain or computer vision syndrome is increasingly common in children glued to screens. Symptoms include dry eyes, headaches, blurred vision, and frequent blinking. Constant exposure to blue light may also disrupt natural sleep rhythms and cause long-term vision issues like myopia.



2. Disrupted sleep cycles

Children who use phones, tablets, or TVs close to bedtime often struggle with falling asleep. Blue light emitted by screens suppresses melatonin, a hormone responsible for sleep, leading to insomnia and poor sleep quality, which in turn affects growth and concentration.

3. Increased risk of obesity

Prolonged screen time promotes sedentary behaviour. With less time spent on physical activity, the risk of childhood obesity increases significantly. Snacking while watching screens further compounds the problem, leading to unhealthy eating habits.

4. Delayed cognitive and language development

Research from the University of Calgary found that children exposed to more than 2 hours of screen time per day had lower scores on developmental screening tests, especially in language and thinking skills. Passive consumption of media reduces meaningful interactions and learning through play.

5. Emotional and behavioural issues

Overexposure to digital content, especially violent or fast-paced material, can lead to aggression, anxiety, mood swings, and attention issues. Social media use may also promote low self-esteem, FOMO, and early signs of depression in older children and teens.

6. Weakened parent-child bonds

Children engrossed in screens may withdraw from family interactions. Over time, this can weaken emotional bonds and reduce communication between parents and children, affecting social skills and empathy development.

7. Impaired academic performance

Excess screen time can negatively affect concentration, memory, and academic focus. Children who multitask between homework and devices often have lower grades due to divided attention and mental fatigue.

While screens are an inevitable part of modern childhood, balance is key. The WHO and AAP both stress the importance of setting boundaries, encouraging physical play, and ensuring screen use is purposeful and supervised. Prioritising screen-free family time, outdoor activity, and proper sleep can go a long way in safeguarding children's physical and emotional well-being in the digital age.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases