Here's What You Need To Know About The Boiled Egg Diet
The boiled egg diet is a perfect way to become thinner, healthier and more active. With only one simple ingredient this diet offers long lasting weight loss results.
The boiled egg diet is a perfect way to become thinner, healthier and more active
HIGHLIGHTS
- The boiled egg diet is a perfect way to become thinner, healthier
- The boiled egg diet is a low carb and low-calorie diet
- Eggs help you cut down your food cravings up to 60%
Managing your weight can be a tough task, however, with the right guidance and some willpower; believe me - YOU CAN DO IT!The important thing for weight loss is to never ditch your meals, skipping your meals is a big reason for gaining extra calories.
About 'The Boiled Diet':
The boiled egg diet is a perfect way to become thinner, healthier and more active. With only one simple ingredient this diet offers long lasting weight loss results. Imagine a weight loss plan without endlessly starving yourself or undergoing some gruesome medical procedures.
Also read: How Many Eggs Can I Eat In A Day For Weight Loss
The boiled egg diet is a low carb and low-calorie diet. As the diet is also protein rich, it helps in shedding those extra pounds without cutting back on the protein required for building muscles.
Photo Credit: iStock
Why other diets don't work:
Losing weight with exercise is possible, however how fast and how much you are able to lose largely depends on your calorie intake. If your body is burning lesser calories than what you are consuming, then the weighing scale needle is just not going to move.
Also read: Are Egg Yolks Fattening? Top Nutritionist Explains
Is consuming fewer calories the answer? I'm afraid not. The truth is, there's no shortcut to success. Same holds true for your weight loss battle. If you want results you need to be committed and you cannot simply skip a few meals for a couple of days and expect to trim down two dress sizes. The fact is - If you want your metabolism to function properly then your body should be constantly fed with proper nutrients. The reason most diets fail to deliver is that they not only curb the carbs, they also cut down on the vitamins, minerals and proteins that were much required by the body.
Also read: Bet You Didn't Know These Facts About Eggs
Photo Credit: iStock
Also read: Can Eating Eggs Raise Your Cholesterol Levels?
Nutritional benefits:
Remember the old NECC commercial - 'Sunday Ho Ya Monday, Roz Khao Ande'? This is why eggs are recommended in your daily diet - 1 eggis almost packed with maximum amount of nutrients
Eggs help you cut down your food cravings up to 60% as they are protein-rich this in turn reduces your food cravings. So, no more late-night snacking.
(Nmami Agarwal is a celebrity nutritionist)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.