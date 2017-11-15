Here's The Secret Behind Juhi Chawla's Ageless Skin And Fit Body At 50, Check Now!
Juhi Chawla, the queen of comedy turns 50 yesterday. Here's how our Miss India 1984 continues to look so vibrant even today.
Juhi Chawla's beauty secret decoded
HIGHLIGHTS
- Juhi came into limelight when she won her Miss India crown in 1984
- Juhi recommends everyone to drink 6 to 8 glasses of water every day
- Juhi explains that the best way to keep skin young is to leave it alone
That enchanting smile, adorable face, sparkling eyes and a comic timing like no other actor of the 80s and 90s, Juhi Chawla it is! The queen of comedy turned 50 yesterday. Juhi came into limelight when she won her Miss India crown in 1984. She was a beauty then; she continues to be one now. It has been three decades since then yet she still continues to steal hearts with her positive and warm presence.
Remember how she entertained the nation with rib-tickling comedy in movies like Qayamat se qayamat tak, Yes Boss, Ishq, Hum hain rahi pyar ke and Mr and Mrs Khiladi? Those expressions, her pretty laughter and her spot on comic timing were commendable. Not much has changed since then, especially her vibrant glowing skin. Miss India 1984 she is and even today, when she is 50, there is not much difference. She continues to be a stunner. But how does the queen of comedy do it?
Here's a feed of how Juhi Chawla continues to keep her skin ageless and beautiful as ever.
1. Drink moderate levels of water
That vibrant skin is attributed to 8 glasses of water. Juhi recommends everyone to drink 6 to 8 glasses of water each day to maintain that hydration and glow. Begin your day with a detox drink of lemon and honey in lukewarm water. This one detoxifies your internal and hence keeps your external pretty as always.
Juhi explains that the best way to keep the skin young is to leave it alone. The more you interfere with it and disturb it by applying creams and cosmetics, the more it gets disturbed. All you can do is allow your skin to breathe freely and keep it clean.
2. Diet
Our comedy queen opts for a less spicy diet and more of boiled and baked vegetables. An important element of her diet is a bowlful of yogurt. This one keeps you hydrated, fights dryness and moisturizes your skin as well.
3. Refrain from cheap cosmetics and opt for home remedies instead
Juhi does not believe in compromising with quality. This is why she opts for good quality cosmetics, which of course are priced quite high. If cost is an issue, you can opt for home remedies as well.
4. Look after your eyes
Looking after the skin goes in vain if one fails to look after his or her own eyes. Tired eyes are the point where a person begins ageing in the first place with fine lines, dark circles and wrinkles. When it is about tired eyes, Juhi places two slices of potato on her eyes for a cooling effect. You may also opt for a mild night cream for the same.
Miss India 1984 and the queen of comedy turned 50 yesterday and we wish to see her more often on silver screen.