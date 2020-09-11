Vitamin D

Everything about it

Image Credit: Getty

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is an essential mineral which provides a host of health benefits. Your body is capable of producing only two vitamins, including vitamin D and K.

Image Credit: Getty

Benefits

Strong immunity, controlled signs of depression, better lung and heart function are some of the vitamin D benefits. It can also help regulating insulin levels in diabetics. 

Video Credit: Getty

Vitamin D and bones

Vitamin D is essential for strong bones and teeth, as it helps the body use calcium from the diet. It further helps in reducing the risk of rickets and osteoporosis.

Image Credit: Getty

Daily requirement

The recommended daily requirement of vitamin D according to National Institutes of Health is 400 IU for infants (0 to 12 months), 600 IU for ages 1 to 70 years and pregnant and breastfeeding women, and 800 IU for people over 70 years.

Image Credit: Getty

Deficiency

According to reports, vitamin D deficiency is quite common. Around 1 billion people are affected worldwide. Symptoms of vitamin D deficiency may take years to show.

Image Credit: Getty

Symptoms of deficiency

Falling sick too often, back pain, signs of depression, slow healing of wounds, bone loss, hair fall and constant fatigue are some signs of vitamin D deficiency.

Video Credit: Getty

Sunlight

Vitamin D is also called the sunshine vitamin because your body produces it when exposed to sunlight. It is a free source of vitamin D.

Image Credit: Getty

Food sources

A few foods too contain vitamin D naturally. Salmon, egg yolk, cod liver oil, sardines and fortified products like milk, cereal, yogurt and orange juice are some sources.

Image Credit: Getty

Supplements

Vitamin D supplements may be needed because too much exposure to sunlight is harmful to your health. When vitamin D levels are too low, your doctor may recommend supplements to fight deficiency.

Image Credit: Getty

Effect on pregnancy

According to WHO, vitamin D deficiency is associated with an increased risk of pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes, and preterm birth. Vitamin D supplementation during pregnancy helps prevent these.

Image Credit: Getty

Vitamin D toxicity

If you consume vitamin D in very high doses for extended periods, it leads to vitamin D toxicity. It can lead to vomiting, constipation, high blood pressure, drowsiness, depression and abdominal pain.

Video Credit: Getty

For More Stories like
this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com

Video Credit: Getty Click Here