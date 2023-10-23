Here's How You Can Use Exercise For Its Anti-Ageing Abilities
Below we list some factors that make regular exercise a great practice towards slowing down ageing.
Anti-ageing refers to the process of slowing down or reversing the signs of aging on the skin, body, and mind. It typically involves various strategies, such as adopting a healthy lifestyle, using skincare products, undergoing cosmetic procedures, and maintaining overall physical and mental well-being.
Regular exercise is known to have various anti-ageing properties. It can benefit both physical and mental health in several ways. This can slow down ageing and improve our overall health. Keep reading as we list some factors that make regular exercise a great practice towards slowing down ageing.
10 Ways regular exercise can be anti-ageing and boost overall health:
1. Increases oxygen supply
Exercise helps to improve blood circulation, delivering vital nutrients and oxygen to the skin and other organs. This increased oxygen supply supports healthy cell function and metabolism, which can slow down the ageing process.
2. Boosts collagen production
Regular exercise promotes collagen synthesis, a protein that is essential for maintaining skin elasticity and preventing the formation of wrinkles and sagging skin.
3. Improves muscle tone
Strength training exercises increase muscle mass and tone, giving the body a more youthful appearance and reducing the loss of muscle mass associated with ageing.
4. Increases flexibility and joint health
Engaging in activities like yoga or stretching exercises can enhance flexibility and joint range of motion, reducing the risk of age-related stiffness and joint pain.
5. Enhances mood and mental health
Exercise releases endorphins, neurotransmitters that elevate mood and reduce stress. High stress levels and negative emotions have been linked to accelerated ageing, so exercise can help slow down this process.
6. Reduces chronic inflammation
Regular physical activity can help regulate the body's inflammatory response, reducing chronic inflammation. Chronic low-grade inflammation contributes to ageing-related diseases and conditions, so exercise can help prevent and slow down these processes.
7. Improves sleep quality
Exercise promotes better sleep patterns, allowing the body to repair and regenerate itself more effectively. Quality sleep is crucial for healthy ageing as it supports cellular repair and helps prevent premature ageing.
8. Enhances cognitive function
Physical activity has been shown to improve cognitive abilities, such as memory and attention. By keeping the mind sharp and reducing cognitive decline, exercise can help slow down the ageing of the brain.
9. Regulates hormone levels
Regular exercise helps to balance hormone levels, including those related to ageing, such as growth hormone and cortisol. Hormonal imbalances can accelerate the ageing process, so maintaining proper regulation through exercise can slow it down.
10. Supports overall body and organ health
Exercise improves cardiovascular health, strengthens the immune system, and promotes healthy organ function. By keeping the body in optimal condition, exercise can delay the onset of age-related diseases and contribute to a longer, healthier life.
While regular exercise cannot entirely halt the aging process, it can significantly contribute to healthy ageing by promoting overall physical and mental well-being. It is recommended to engage in a combination of cardiovascular exercises, strength training, and flexibility exercises for optimal anti-ageing benefits.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.