Home »  Living Healthy »  Here's How You Can Use Exercise For Its Anti-Ageing Abilities

Here's How You Can Use Exercise For Its Anti-Ageing Abilities

Below we list some factors that make regular exercise a great practice towards slowing down ageing.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Oct 23, 2023 03:21 IST
3-Min Read
Heres How You Can Use Exercise For Its Anti-Ageing Abilities

Regular exercise helps to balance hormone levels, including those related to ageing

Anti-ageing refers to the process of slowing down or reversing the signs of aging on the skin, body, and mind. It typically involves various strategies, such as adopting a healthy lifestyle, using skincare products, undergoing cosmetic procedures, and maintaining overall physical and mental well-being.

Regular exercise is known to have various anti-ageing properties. It can benefit both physical and mental health in several ways. This can slow down ageing and improve our overall health. Keep reading as we list some factors that make regular exercise a great practice towards slowing down ageing.

10 Ways regular exercise can be anti-ageing and boost overall health:



RELATED STORIES
related

Ageing: Here Are The Superfoods For Anti-Ageing You Must Know About

Dr. Kiran discusses skincare and reveals some superfoods that are important for healthy skin.

related

Anjali Mukerjee Shares Anti-Ageing Secrets You Must Know About

NNutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has shared the details about three basic antioxidants - Vitamin C, E and Beta-carotene, in her latest Instagram video.

1. Increases oxygen supply

Exercise helps to improve blood circulation, delivering vital nutrients and oxygen to the skin and other organs. This increased oxygen supply supports healthy cell function and metabolism, which can slow down the ageing process.



2. Boosts collagen production

Regular exercise promotes collagen synthesis, a protein that is essential for maintaining skin elasticity and preventing the formation of wrinkles and sagging skin.

3. Improves muscle tone

Strength training exercises increase muscle mass and tone, giving the body a more youthful appearance and reducing the loss of muscle mass associated with ageing.

4. Increases flexibility and joint health

Engaging in activities like yoga or stretching exercises can enhance flexibility and joint range of motion, reducing the risk of age-related stiffness and joint pain.

5. Enhances mood and mental health

Exercise releases endorphins, neurotransmitters that elevate mood and reduce stress. High stress levels and negative emotions have been linked to accelerated ageing, so exercise can help slow down this process.

6. Reduces chronic inflammation

Regular physical activity can help regulate the body's inflammatory response, reducing chronic inflammation. Chronic low-grade inflammation contributes to ageing-related diseases and conditions, so exercise can help prevent and slow down these processes.

7. Improves sleep quality

Exercise promotes better sleep patterns, allowing the body to repair and regenerate itself more effectively. Quality sleep is crucial for healthy ageing as it supports cellular repair and helps prevent premature ageing.

8. Enhances cognitive function

Physical activity has been shown to improve cognitive abilities, such as memory and attention. By keeping the mind sharp and reducing cognitive decline, exercise can help slow down the ageing of the brain.

9. Regulates hormone levels

Regular exercise helps to balance hormone levels, including those related to ageing, such as growth hormone and cortisol. Hormonal imbalances can accelerate the ageing process, so maintaining proper regulation through exercise can slow it down.

10. Supports overall body and organ health

Exercise improves cardiovascular health, strengthens the immune system, and promotes healthy organ function. By keeping the body in optimal condition, exercise can delay the onset of age-related diseases and contribute to a longer, healthier life.

While regular exercise cannot entirely halt the aging process, it can significantly contribute to healthy ageing by promoting overall physical and mental well-being. It is recommended to engage in a combination of cardiovascular exercises, strength training, and flexibility exercises for optimal anti-ageing benefits.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases