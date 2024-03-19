Here's How The HMF Rule Can Help Beat Constipation Effectively
Staying physically active can help prevent constipation
Constipation is a common digestive issue that everyone experiences at some point or the other. It basically means difficulty in passing stool or passing fewer stools than usual. Stress, some medication, lack of fibre in the diet, dehydration, physical inactivity, changes in routine and some health conditions are a few common causes of constipation. If not managed properly, constipation can trigger cramps, bloating, gas and poor diet. However, constipation can be managed well with a few minor diet and lifestyle changes. In an Instagram video, nutritionist Pooja Makhija shared the HMF rule that can help effectively eliminate and prevent constipation. Keep reading to know how.
Constipation remedies: Follow the HMF rule
The nutritionist recommends following the HMF rule for healthy bowel movements. HMF stands for hydration, movement and fibre.
"Remember the HMF rule works only if done persistently consistently every day. It's a cycle to set straight," the nutritionist mentioned in the post.
1. Hydration
"If you are not drinking at least 2-3 litres of water, your stools are going to be hard and the passage through the intestine is going to be difficult," Makhija said in the video.
Other than drinking enough water and other liquids, the expert recommends reducing caffeine consumption as caffeine can dehydrate your body.
2. Movement
Staying physically active is crucial for your overall health in more ways than one. According to Makhija, "This doesn't have to be active, aggressive cardio like Zumba and aerobics. Even simple walks can do magic. But daily is key." She further explained that if you do not move the movement of your intestine is also going to be interrupted.
3. Fibre
Fibre-rich foods add bulk to the stool and prevent constipation.
"Lack of fibre also restricts the motility of your bowels," Makhija said in the video. You can add a glass of vegetable juice to your diet to increase the roughage bulk, increasing stool peristalsis.
