ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Here's An Effective Tip To Prevent Late-Life Depression You All Must Follow

Here's An Effective Tip To Prevent Late-Life Depression You All Must Follow

Findings of the study suggest that greater the hearing loss in elderly individuals, the greater the risk of having depressive symptoms.
  By: ANI  Updated: Jan 4, 2019 05:18 IST
2-Min Read
Here

A recent study has found a link between age-related hearing loss and depression

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Age-related hearing loss is a common chronic condition in older adults
  2. It can increase risk of cognitive impairment and dementia
  3. New study has linked to depression as well

A recent study has found a link between age-related hearing loss and depression. The findings suggest the greater the hearing loss in elderly individuals, the greater the risk of having depressive symptoms. Thus, the treatment of age-related hearing loss could be one way to head off late-life depression. The study was published in JAMA Otolaryngoloyg-Head & Neck Surgery.

"Most people over age 70 have at least mild hearing loss, yet relatively few are diagnosed, much less treated, for this condition," said lead author Justin S. Golub. "Hearing loss is easy to diagnose and treat, and treatment may be even more important if it can help ease or prevent depression."

Age-related hearing loss is the third-most common chronic condition in older adults. The condition is known to raise the risk of other conditions, such as cognitive impairment and dementia. But there are few large studies asking whether hearing loss may lead to depression in the elderly -- particularly in Hispanics, a group in which depression may be under diagnosed because of language and cultural barriers.


RELATED STORIES

A New Survey Finds Depression In Fathers Is Linked To Emotional Stress In Teenage Girls

The study found that almost one in 20 new fathers suffered depression in the weeks after their child was born.However, this association of increased risk applied only to teenage daughters.

Lesbian, Gay Adolescents More Vulnerable To Depression: Lancet

While depressive symptoms developed faster during adolescence and continued into young adulthood, it tend to decline from age 18.

The researchers analysed health data from 5,239 individuals over age 50 who were enrolled in the Hispanic Community Health Study/Study of Latinos. Each participant had an audiometric hearing test -- an objective way to assess hearing loss -- and was screened for depression.

The researchers found that individuals with mild hearing loss were almost twice as likely to have clinically significant symptoms of depression than those with normal hearing. Individuals with severe hearing loss had over four times the odds of having depressive symptoms.

The study looked for an association at a single point in time, so it can't prove that hearing loss causes depressive symptoms. "That would have to be demonstrated in a prospective, randomised trial," said Golub. "But it's understandable how hearing loss could contribute to depressive symptoms. People with hearing loss have trouble communicating and tend to become more socially isolated, and social isolation can lead to depression."

Although the study focused on Hispanics, the results could be applied to anyone with age-related hearing loss, according to the researchers. "In general, older individuals should get their hearing tested and consider treatment, if warranted," said Golub.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

10 Foods And Drinks To Help Manage Blood Sugar

 

Home Remedies

Rich In Proteins And Other Nutrients This Food Can Be Great For Your Skin As Well!
Rich In Proteins And Other Nutrients This Food Can Be Great For Your Skin As Well!

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

This Primrose Plant Compound Could Combat Eye Cancer

Here's An Effective Tip To Prevent Late-Life Depression You All Must Follow

Balancing Protein Consumption With Alternative Sources Can Reduce Diet Related Deaths: Study

New Machine Learning Models To Predict Cancer Symptoms, Severity; Some Common Symptoms Of Cancer

New Sensor Can Monitor Heart Cells With Minimal Disruption

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases