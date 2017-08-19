Home » Living Healthy » Have Your Ever Heard Of World Mosquito Day? Here's All You Need To Know
Back in 1897, nobody knew that mosquitoes could transmit diseases but it was British doctor Sir Ronald Ross who discovered on 20 August, 1897 that malaria is transmitted between humans by female Anopheles mosquitoes. It was this discovery that led to the observance of 20 August as World Mosquito Day.
It has been 120 years since the observance of the first World Mosquito Day
Continuing with the trend, the Malaria Centre at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine will be hosting the Mosquito Day World Cafe on 20 August in which they will be talking about the impact mosquitoes have had on our lives and health throughout history. It was this discovery by Dr Ross that opened doors for doctors and researchers around the world to understand the diseases that can spread through mosquitoes.
To mark the occasion of World Mosquito Day, International Development Minister Stephen O'Brien said, "World Mosquito Day is an important opportunity to raise awareness of the dangers of malaria, which kills more than 850,000 people every year, all entirely preventable". Sir Ronald Ross was Born on 13 May, 1857 in Almora, India. He was a British doctor who practiced in India and contributed in spreading awareness on Malaria and medicine.
