Include This Summer Superfood In Your Regular Diet To Stay Cool

In summer, it's crucial to make certain dietary adjustments. We need to eat more season-appropriate foods to stay hydrated, energised, and, most importantly, healthy even when the temperature is soaring. After all, there are numerous reasons why eating foods that have a cooling impact on the body is highly recommended. However, some people overlook this requirement, resulting in health problems. They experience headaches and acidity, and their skin turns dull during this time. Sabja seeds could be one solution to all these problems. These black seeds are nutrient-dense and can benefit the body in a variety of ways.
Here are the ways in which sabja seeds can help during summer:
1) Natural coolant
Sabja seeds are known to lower body temperature and relax the stomach. They act as a natural cooling agent and must be consumed daily. Drinks containing sabja seeds provide welcome reprieve from the sweltering heat in summer.
2) Helps cure acidity or heartburn
For those who are troubled with acidity or heartburn, sabja seeds can do wonders for their health. These seeds act as a base which, in turn, neutralise the acidic effect of the HCL in the stomach. They also have high mucilage that can soothe the lining of the stomach.
3) Good for the skin
Sabja seeds can work like magic for the skin. They naturally detoxify the body and clear the internal system. This helps in boosting skin health, making it appear flawless, bereft of acne or any kind of breakouts.
How to consume sabja seeds?
Soak around 1 tablespoon of sabja seeds in a cup of water for around 15 minutes. As they grow in size, they swell and produce a translucent grey film coating around each black seed.
You can also add them to drinks such as lemonade, milkshakes, coconut water, smoothies, buttermilk, soups, and more. You may also use them to add crunch to ice creams, spaghetti, and salads.
Sabja seeds can benefit your health in a variety of ways. So, head to your nearest grocery store or supermarket, grab some of these small seeds and start consuming them.
