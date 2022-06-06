ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Include This Summer Superfood In Your Regular Diet To Stay Cool

Include This Summer Superfood In Your Regular Diet To Stay Cool

Include sabja seeds in your daily diet, especially during summer
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jun 6, 2022 12:16 IST
4-Min Read
Include This Summer Superfood In Your Regular Diet To Stay Cool

Sabja seeds can benefit your health in a variety of ways

In summer, it's crucial to make certain dietary adjustments. We need to eat more season-appropriate foods to stay hydrated, energised, and, most importantly, healthy even when the temperature is soaring. After all, there are numerous reasons why eating foods that have a cooling impact on the body is highly recommended. However, some people overlook this requirement, resulting in health problems. They experience headaches and acidity, and their skin turns dull during this time. Sabja seeds could be one solution to all these problems. These black seeds are nutrient-dense and can benefit the body in a variety of ways.

An Instagram feed on the page ‘Nutrition by Lovneet' highlights the benefits of sabja seeds.

Here are the ways in which sabja seeds can help during summer:


RELATED STORIES
related

Is Drinking Honey Lemon Water Beneficial For Weight Loss? Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee Shares The Answer

Many people consume honey lemon water thinking that it would help them get rid of those extra kgs, however, that may not be true. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee reveals the same in her video.

related

Tobacco Consumption Among Children Is Rising, What Are The Adults Doing?

As tobacco consumption among children rises, we must discuss the long-term effects of smoking and tobacco consumption on the body.

1) Natural coolant

Sabja seeds are known to lower body temperature and relax the stomach. They act as a natural cooling agent and must be consumed daily. Drinks containing sabja seeds provide welcome reprieve from the sweltering heat in summer.

2) Helps cure acidity or heartburn

For those who are troubled with acidity or heartburn, sabja seeds can do wonders for their health. These seeds act as a base which, in turn, neutralise the acidic effect of the HCL in the stomach. They also have high mucilage that can soothe the lining of the stomach.

3) Good for the skin

Sabja seeds can work like magic for the skin. They naturally detoxify the body and clear the internal system. This helps in boosting skin health, making it appear flawless, bereft of acne or any kind of breakouts.

How to consume sabja seeds?

Soak around 1 tablespoon of sabja seeds in a cup of water for around 15 minutes. As they grow in size, they swell and produce a translucent grey film coating around each black seed.

You can also add them to drinks such as lemonade, milkshakes, coconut water, smoothies, buttermilk, soups, and more. You may also use them to add crunch to ice creams, spaghetti, and salads.

Here's the post:


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Sabja seeds can benefit your health in a variety of ways. So, head to your nearest grocery store or supermarket, grab some of these small seeds and start consuming them.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

5 Best Supplements for Muscle Growth To Get Shredded

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases