5 Smart Tips For Every Fitness Freak To Get A Toned Body
Toned body needs a strict routine and a restricted diet. Your calorie count plays an important role in achieving a toned body. You should also maintain your metabolism. Read here to know such tips to achieve a toned body.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Right exercise can help you get the desired result
- Try high-intensity workout for a toned body
- Make protein an important part of your weight loss plan
A toned body is a dream of every fitness enthusiast. It requires extra efforts to achieve a perfect body. You need to follow a strict diet and a proper exercise regimen to lose the desired weight. To enhance the weight loss process you can follow a few steps apart from following a diet and exercise. Some smart tips can help you tone your body in a perfect way. If you are also trying to lose weight and striving to achieve a toned body, then read on to know some tips for better results.
Tips to achieve a toned body
1. Choose the right exercise
Spending hours at the gym and practicing the right exercise cannot result in toned body. You need to choose the right workout according to your body type. You can choose a high-intensity workout for a toned body. It will help you lose complete body weight. If you want to build muscles then strength training along with the right diet is better for you. If you want to lose fat from any specific area then you must choose the right exercises which can put stress on that body part. So, keep your plan fitness goal clear and plan your workout regimen accordingly.
2. Know the triggers well
Apart from diet and exercise, there are other factors as well which you need to keep in mind. You should know all the factors which can contribute to the deposition of fat very well like inadequate sleep. Inadequate sleep can also lead to increased body weight as it triggers hunger hormone which makes you eat more. Similarly, stress is another factor which can increase hunger and contribute to more calorie consumption in a day.
3. Keep your metabolism high
Better metabolism means better weight loss. It will help you burn more calories. You should keep your metabolism strong to speed up the weight loss process. Focus on factors which can help you boost your metabolism. Some ways to improve metabolism may include high-intensity workout, protein intake, weight lifting, enough water intake and many more.
4. Choose the right diet
Just like workout you should choose the right diet according to your body type. Some diet may work very well for someone whereas it may not give the same result for you. So you need to check the diet which works best for you and how it can help you lose weight.
5. Count the calories
To tone your body you need to consume burn more calories than you consume. When you eat fewer calories and burn more, it results in weight loss. Count the number of calories you are consuming wisely. Reduce or increase the number of calories according to your need and how much you want to lose.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
