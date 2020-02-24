Healthy Teas That Can Help You Get Rid Of Nausea And Upset Stomach
Herbal teas can help you fight nausea and stomach issues. These teas can help you fight other other health issues as well. Here are a few tea you can choose from.
Try these teas to fight nausea and other stomach issues
HIGHLIGHTS
- Herbal teas can help you fight stomach issues
- You can fight nausea naturally with herbal tea
- Here are some options to choose from
It is often advised to drink more liquid when you are sick. This is because dehydration can lead to several health issues. Several health issues can also cause dehydration. Nausea can also be a result of dehydration. It can further lead to vomiting. Nausea is a very unpleased feeling which can make you uncomfortable. Whenever you feel nauseous, it is advised to keep yourself hydrated. Tea is an important of the daily routine for many. Many cannot start their day without their cup of tea whereas few get a headache of they miss their evening tea. Several healthy teas can help you fight nausea as well. Few herbal teas such as ginger tea, mint tea or chamomile tea will not only relieve nausea but also help you fight various physical and mental problems.
Teas to fight nausea and stomach issues
1. Mint tea
Mint has anti-bacterial properties, which can help you fight bacterial infections. Mint tea helps relieve nausea as well as other problems. Drinking mint tea can help relieve stomach problems as well as dehydration. It will also help you reduce stress.
2. Mulethi tea
Mulethi is also loaded with many medicinal properties. Drinking this tea can offer you amazing health benefits. The root of licorice is used to prepare this tea which is often used as a taste enhancer. Mulethi tea is an effective solution to nausea. The anti-bacterial properties of this tea can help you deal with problems including dizziness and vomiting. It also helps in detoxification.
3. Lemon Tea
Lemon tea is light, sour and great in taste. It can help you cure nausea. The presence of citric acid in lemon tea will also promote digestion and help you treat an upset stomach. It can also help in detoxification.
4. Ginger tea
Ginger tea is a boon for your overall health. It can help you eliminate various health problems. It is loaded with amazing medicinal properties. It can help you treat nausea as well as several stomach issues. It has a refreshing taste which can help you reduce stress as well.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
