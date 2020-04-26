Healthy Snacking During Lockdown: Here Are Some Tips You Must Follow
Healthy snacking during lockdown: Snacking in between meal times often leaves you feeling lethargic, bloated or causes indigestion by the end of the day. You can be more mindful of what you eat and avoid these problems altogether.
The current lockdown has resulted in spending long hours over your laptop or phone, constantly being engaged with the digital world or on streaming screens. What it also entails to no surprise is the urge to constantly nibble on edibles throughout the day, maybe through the sheer result of hunger or the onset of simple boredom. Work from home has not played it simple on your hunger pangs and you soon begin to crave for sweet or savory foods to satisfy to fight hunger pangs. However, if you are smart about your snacking options you are likely to feel less guilty about it!
Snacking in between meal times often leaves you feeling lethargic, bloated or causes indigestion by the end of the day. You can be more mindful of what you eat and avoid these problems altogether. The first step towards being a mindful eater is to start shopping smart, avoid stocking up on unhealthy food packets- these will ultimately lead to consuming them as soon as you are back home.
To maintain energy levels and avoid the inevitable weight gain, pick foods that contain low to moderate calories, less salt and sugar and with low saturated and trans-fat. Instead you can opt for meals/snacks which are high in protein, fiber and nutritionally dense with healthy fats. Start the day with a healthy and wholesome breakfast, this will help you get through the first half of the day and ensure you can concentrate better rather than snacking and munching from the very start.
Some days can be busier than the rest; it's quite likely that you may not get the time to cook your next meal given the work from home situation. As a quick fix, refer to these quick fix healthy tips to help you eat healthy through the lockdown! Also as the temperatures soars, it might be a good idea to avoid eating heavy meals and pick a simple salad bowl with fresh veggies and salad dressings.
Smart and healthy snacking options
1. Blend a quick smoothie with some fresh fruits and toppings of your choice. A healthy smoothie not only acts as a temporary meal replacement but is also a perfect drink to beat the summer heat outside. Top your smoothie with two tablespoons of cold pressed virgin coconut oil.
Virgin coconut oil is known to have myriad health benefits which include weight management and is also an immunity boosting superfood!
2. Include protein rich snacks to munch on such as roasted makhana, boiled chana, or moong chaat with vegetables, unsalted nuts, roasted fox nuts, sugar free protein bars or vegan coconut spread wraps. You may prepare hummus at home or yogurt-based dips that can be eaten with carrot or cucumber sticks.
3. To keep the body cool you can also have plain yogurt and thick buttermilk - preferably made at home.
Feeling hungry is natural - especially between lunch and dinner as well as the evening snack crave. Therefore, it is recommended to eat regular meals and incorporate a healthy snacking culture, so you are less likely to overeat and gain weight when there is little to no physical activity. Ensure you consume everything in moderation, alter your purchase habits and make them more economical in times like these and buy essentials that are easily available around you.
(Inputs by Nutritionist Sheryl Salis, R.D., C.D.E)
