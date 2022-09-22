Healthy Eating: These Easy-To-Store Healthy Foods Can Be Your Lifestyle Staples
Healthy Foods: Nuts and seeds have a long shelf life and high nutritional value
Natural, whole foods have the drawback of spoiling quickly. So frequent visits to the grocery shop are linked to healthy eating. When you're on the go and don't have access to a refrigerator, it can also be difficult. This makes healthy eating inconvenient and exhausting.
However, many nutritious foods can be kept in storage for a long time without going bad as long as the temperature and moisture levels are right. If you pick the right foods and know how to store them, you can make healthy eating easy. In this article, we discuss healthy foods that are easy to store and can be part of your daily diet.
Healthy easy-to-store foods that can be your regular diet staples:
1. Nuts & seeds
Nuts and seeds are nutritious foods that offer a variety of vitamins and minerals, protein, fibre, and healthy fats. Depending on the kind, nuts and seeds can be stored in your pantry for a period of time ranging from one to four months at room temperature.
2. Whole grains
Grains can be safely stored at room temperature for months to years. Examples include brown rice, amaranth, bulgur, oats, and quinoa. Consuming these grains may help prevent diseases like heart disease and some malignancies because they are also great providers of fibre and micronutrients like B vitamins, manganese, and magnesium.
3. Roasted legumes
Among the healthiest foods, you can consume are beans and lentils. Dried beans and lentils are a top non-perishable food choice to have in your kitchen because of their exceptionally extended shelf life. Roasted channa is a healthy staple as a snack for conscious dieters.
4. Honey
Natural sweetener honey has special health advantages. For instance, raw honey possesses potent antioxidants, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory effects. It can also be stored for a long period of time. However, make sure to source organic honey that does not have added sugar.
5. Healthy fats
Depending on the type, some fats, such as coconut oil, ghee, and olive oil, can be stored at room temperature for a year or longer. Cooking with these beneficial fats promotes the absorption of dietary fat-soluble vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants as well as adds flavour to meals.
6. Dried herbs & spices
Spices and herbs are vital for preparing meals with flavour. However, besides enhancing flavour, there are many benefits of consuming them. The health benefits of turmeric, cayenne pepper, rosemary, cinnamon, ginger, oregano, and cumin are outstanding, and they may all help to reduce inflammation and lower your chance of contracting certain diseases.
7. Eggs
Eggs are a nourishing food that is suitable for consumption at any time of the day. They are frequently referred to as nature's multivitamins since they contain a tonne of protein and nearly all the vitamins and minerals your body requires to thrive. Despite being regarded as perishable, eggs can be stored in the refrigerator for up to five weeks.
8. Fermented foods
Pickles and other delicious and adaptable fermented foods, like kombucha, provide a lot of health advantages. They can enhance digestive health and perhaps lower blood sugar and inflammation. Furthermore, because of how long they last, you may store them up without worrying about food waste. However, avoid heavily salted and oily pickles.
9. Garlic & onion
Due to their adaptability and extended shelf life, garlic and onions are the foundation of many dishes. Both have also been found to be beneficial to your health in numerous ways, and consistently consuming them may lower your risk of contracting a number of diseases, such as some cancers, dementia, heart disease, and diabetes.
10. Frozen meats
Fresh fish, meat, and poultry are highly perishable, but if stored properly, frozen versions of these foods will remain edible for a considerably longer period of time. When fresh animal protein sources are scarce, having a solid stock of frozen meats can help you cook healthy, protein-rich meals.
Adding these foods to your diet can be a great and easy step toward improving your overall diet and lifestyle. Eating healthy can be time-consuming and takes effort. Consistency and patience are the way to go.
