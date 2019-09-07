Healthy Eating: How To Eat Nutritious Yet Tasty Food
Healthy eating: Nutritious food needn't necessarily be bland and tasteless. Here are some expert-recommended tips to make your healthy food delicious and interesting. These tips can help you with weight loss as well!
We live in a world where tasty food is not always nutritious. With the lifestyle and food habits that have been inculcated in most of us, it is also difficult to find nutritious food tasty. Shifting to a healthy and nutritious diet is often challenged, primarily because of poor taste. But this needn't be necessary. A healthy, balanced and nutritious diet is one which contains six essential nutrients - carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, protein, fat, and water. And to attain this holistic mix in your food, you do not need to compromise on taste. Here is how you can eat nutritious food without compromising on taste.
Healthy eating: tips to make healthy food tasty
1. Have a rainbow diet
Include a colourful variety of fruits and vegetables for attaining complete nutrition. Green leafy vegetables like spinach, broccoli, cabbage, etc have high Vitamin K, potassium and omega-3 fatty acids. Tomatoes, watermelons, cranberries, etc are rich sources of Vitamin C, antioxidants, etc. Yellow/Orange food like carrots, mangoes, apricots, squash, etc have Vitamin A, Vitamin C, carotenes, and omega-3 fatty acids. The white food has protein, and so goes the rainbow palette. Add more colors to your plate for keeping up with balanced nutrition.
2. Soups make for a complete meal too
Soups were boring back in the day. But today, soups have become powerhouses of nutrition with their contents and taste. Be it the Asian soups with loads of vegetables, or Tom Yum with a few pieces of dumplings, the soups have emerged as holistic meals. The goodness of veggies in combination with diverse range of balance of spices, makes for a perfect combination.
3. Go the traditional way
Khichdi has remained as the Indian superfood since the ancient times. It is both nutritious and healing. But if you aren't a fan of the classic recipe, give your twist to it and savor the taste. Twist-up your khichdi with some exotic veggies, spices, and flavors to make up for your kind of taste. Make your version and add a spoonful of ghee or coconut milk to provide your body with some good fats.
4. Create healthy versions of your favourite food
You don't need to do away with your fetish for pasta and pizzas to keep up with nutrition. It all depends on the right choices. Pick up from a range of gluten-free pasta and pizza bread i.e. buckwheat, brown rice, quinoa, etc to pair them up in healthy sauces like pesto, salsa, etc with loads of organic vegetables for healthier, nutritious and tasty versions. Some cheese and spice do not harm!
5. Dig into the world of salads
If you haven't already, then it's time to try the gourmet salads with revering dressings and toppings! The fresh and exotic veggies like kale, spinach, corn kernels, etc are assembled in the bowl with nuts, seeds, and spices to toss with hummus, nut butter, tahini, barbeque and other dressings for the ultimate zing. Dash of lemon and sprinkles of herbs make for the perfect taste. The salads have the right balance of carbs, vitamins, and proteins with fiber and water content for making up a good meal.
(With inputs from Dr. Manoj Kutteri, Wellness Director at Atmantan Wellness Centre. He holds a doctorate degree in Health Sciences From Riverwood University, United States; and is a graduate in Naturopathy, Yoga and Acupuncture from Mangalore University)
