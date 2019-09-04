Why Are Fats Important For You? Know The Different Between Good Fats And Unhealthy Fats
The body uses fat as a source of fuel
HIGHLIGHTS
- Fats can help you with weight loss
- Fats can keep your body warm
- Fats are an essential macronutrient for good health
Fats are an important macronutrient, for both weight loss and good health. The body uses fats as a fuel source and fat is the major storage form of energy in the body. From healthy functioning of brain to controlling inflammation and blood clotting, there are numerous reasons why you must include fats in your daily diet. In this article, we are going to talk about why fats are important for you, what are the healthy sources of fats that should be a part of your diet, how fats can help in weight loss and much more.
What are good fats?
Dietary fats are important for your health and overall well-being. However, you need to choose healthier versions of fats in contrast to the ones you get from fried, junk and processed food. It is essential to eat some fats, though eating too many of them can lead to weight gain, high cholesterol levels and even fatty liver disease.
The fats you eat provide your energy and they need to be worked properly. When you exercise, the body uses calories from the carbs you ate, but after 20 minutes, the body needs calories from fats to continue exercising.
What's more is that the body needs fats for assimilation of fat-soluble vitamins like Vitamins A, D, E and K. Fats also fill your fat cells, insulate the body and keep you warm.
Why are fats important for you?
Nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan says that fats are undoubtedly an important part of your diet. "Fats are a source of energy and are an important nutrient in your diet. But it has to be noted that you don't need fats like it was consumed by your parents and grandparents," she says.
Nuts, seeds, avocados are all examples of good fats. "Plant-based fats are definitely better than animal-based fats as the latter contains more saturated fats," says Mugdha.
Essential fats
The body needs essential fatty acids like omega-3 fatty acids and omega-6 fatty acids, for heart health, brain health and much more. "It is important to provide the body essential fatty acids from foods like flaxseeds, nuts and seeds. Fish is also a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids. This is provided the fact you get access to fish that does not come from highly polluted water bodies," adds Mugdha.
What is the right quantity of fat?
Here's how you can include fats in your daily diet, according to Mugdha:
1. Avocado: 1/2 (maybe as breakfast toast)
2. Nuts: 1 tbsp (have mostly walnuts)
3. Flaxseeds: Have 1 tsp with meals
Another essential fat that you must include in your diet is ghee. While the stance of ghee is quite debatable in terms of its health benefits, it is a time-tested food which is versatile in nature. Adding ghee to your daily diet can help you have healthy skin and hair, lesser inflammation and healthy digestive system to name a very few.
Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is of the belief that the quantity of ghee should be enough to enhance the taste of original food, and not kill it. Practicing portion control is the key to including ghee or any other fat in your diet.
Now you know why fats are so important for you. For weight loss, healthy brain and less inflammation, make sure you eat fats in appropriate amounts.
(Mugdha Pradhan is a nutritionist at ThriveFNC)
