ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Why Are Fats Important For You? Know The Different Between Good Fats And Unhealthy Fats

Why Are Fats Important For You? Know The Different Between Good Fats And Unhealthy Fats

Dietary fats are important for your health and overall well-being. However, you need to choose healthier versions of fats in contrast to the ones you get from fried, junk and processed food. Read here to know more about why fats are important for you.
  By: Garima Arora  Updated: Sep 4, 2019 03:23 IST
3-Min Read
Why Are Fats Important For You? Know The Different Between Good Fats And Unhealthy Fats

The body uses fat as a source of fuel

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Fats can help you with weight loss
  2. Fats can keep your body warm
  3. Fats are an essential macronutrient for good health

Fats are an important macronutrient, for both weight loss and good health. The body uses fats as a fuel source and fat is the major storage form of energy in the body. From healthy functioning of brain to controlling inflammation and blood clotting, there are numerous reasons why you must include fats in your daily diet. In this article, we are going to talk about why fats are important for you, what are the healthy sources of fats that should be a part of your diet, how fats can help in weight loss and much more.

What are good fats?


RELATED STORIES

Eating Out? Follow These 7 Tips To Avoid Ruining Your Weight Loss Goals

If you are fond of eating out, then these tips are a must for you! You are going to love them as they can help you eat out at restaurants without any guilt or worry about gaining weight or extra calorie intake.

Here's How Aerobic Is Good For Your Heart And Contributes To Weight Loss; Know Best Aerobic Exercises For Weight Loss

Here is another great exercise for weight loss- aerobic exercises. Aerobic exercises are great for your heart health and weight loss. Here is how aerobic help in weight loss and better cardiovascular health. Also, know the best aerobic exercises for weight loss.

Dietary fats are important for your health and overall well-being. However, you need to choose healthier versions of fats in contrast to the ones you get from fried, junk and processed food. It is essential to eat some fats, though eating too many of them can lead to weight gain, high cholesterol levels and even fatty liver disease.

ma15rcj8

Fats are used by the body as a source of fuel for exercising
Photo Credit: iStock

The fats you eat provide your energy and they need to be worked properly. When you exercise, the body uses calories from the carbs you ate, but after 20 minutes, the body needs calories from fats to continue exercising.

What's more is that the body needs fats for assimilation of fat-soluble vitamins like Vitamins A, D, E and K. Fats also fill your fat cells, insulate the body and keep you warm.

Also read: What Are The 4 Different Types Of Fats? Read On To Understand The Difference Between These Fats

Why are fats important for you?

Nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan says that fats are undoubtedly an important part of your diet. "Fats are a source of energy and are an important nutrient in your diet. But it has to be noted that you don't need fats like it was consumed by your parents and grandparents," she says.

Nuts, seeds, avocados are all examples of good fats. "Plant-based fats are definitely better than animal-based fats as the latter contains more saturated fats," says Mugdha.

bll4oebg

Avocados are a great source of good fats
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Here's How A Diet High In Fat Affects Young Men And Women: Foods Which Have The Highest Amount Of Fats

Essential fats

The body needs essential fatty acids like omega-3 fatty acids and omega-6 fatty acids, for heart health, brain health and much more. "It is important to provide the body essential fatty acids from foods like flaxseeds, nuts and seeds. Fish is also a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids. This is provided the fact you get access to fish that does not come from highly polluted water bodies," adds Mugdha.

What is the right quantity of fat?

Here's how you can include fats in your daily diet, according to Mugdha:

1. Avocado: 1/2 (maybe as breakfast toast)

2. Nuts: 1 tbsp (have mostly walnuts)

3. Flaxseeds: Have 1 tsp with meals

Another essential fat that you must include in your diet is ghee. While the stance of ghee is quite debatable in terms of its health benefits, it is a time-tested food which is versatile in nature. Adding ghee to your daily diet can help you have healthy skin and hair, lesser inflammation and healthy digestive system to name a very few.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is of the belief that the quantity of ghee should be enough to enhance the taste of original food, and not kill it. Practicing portion control is the key to including ghee or any other fat in your diet.

Now you know why fats are so important for you. For weight loss, healthy brain and less inflammation, make sure you eat fats in appropriate amounts.

Also read: Are You On A Keto Diet? You Must Include These Proteins And Fats In Your Diet For Quick Weight Loss

(Mugdha Pradhan is a nutritionist at ThriveFNC)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

Back Pain Put Boman Irani In A Wheelchair, Here's How He Got Back On His Feet

 

Home Remedies

Sinus Pain And Pressure: 6 Home Remedies For Instant Relief
Sinus Pain And Pressure: 6 Home Remedies For Instant Relief

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Organs Of Brain Dead Man Transplanted On Four Patients

Doing These 5 Things Can Reduce Your Risk Of Alzheimer's By 60 Percent

AI Can Spot Depression Through Sound Of Your Voice

Chinese Scientists Develop Tumour-Specific Anti-Cancer Therapy

Matcha Tea Reduces Anxiety: Other Health Benefits Of Matcha Tea

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases