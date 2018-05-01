Have You Had Kelp? Know Its Numerous Health Benefits
It is a kind of sea algae which is a natural source of minerals, vitamins and antioxidants. It grows in shallow salt water which is rich in nutrients.
Kelp can help in fighting diseases
Kelp is a kind of seaweed which is full of nutrients beneficial for the body. It is a kind of sea algae which is a natural source of minerals, vitamins and antioxidants. It grows in salt water which is shallow and rich in nutrients. It grows mostly near coastal fronts across the world. Kelp produces sodium alginate, a compound which is used as a thickener in numerous foods including salad dressing and ice creams. Kelp can be eaten raw, powdered or cooked.
The seaweed absorbs nutrients from its surrounding environment and is rich in minerals, trace elements, enzymes and vitamins. It is because of the mineral content in kelp why it is considered as a superfood. With concentrated amounts of iodine, kelp helps in maintaining functioning of thyroid and metabolism. Other minerals available in kelp include calcium, magnesium, manganese, zinc, riboflavin, copper, B-Vitamins, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, thiamin and niacin.Also read: 5 Vegetarian High Protein Foods To Help You Stay Fit And Lose Weight Fast
Kelp health benefits
1. Helps in fighting diseases
Kelp is rich in antioxidants which help the body fight against the damage caused by free radicals. Other minerals in kelp like Vitamin C, zinc and manganese helps in curbing oxidative stress, which is beneficial for cardiovascular health. Experts also claim that kelp can help in reducing incidence of cancers related to estrogen and the colon. Consumption of kelp can be helpful in dealing with osteoarthritis as well.
Also read: Keep Your Brain 11 Years Younger With Green Leafy Vegetables
2. It helps in weight loss
Kelp has properties which can help in effectively losing fat. Alginate fibre in kelp facilitates absorption of fat in the gut. Alginate is a common thickening substance which is found foods like bread and yogurt. When combined with pomegranate oil, kelp can promote weight loss in people suffering from obesity. Brown seaweed is known to have a positive effect on glucose levels in the blood and is hence beneficial for people with type 2 diabetes.
How to include kelp in your diet
Kelp is available in a variety of forms. Including kelp in a healthy and balanced diet can be beneficial for your body. A convenient way of including kelp in your diet is by adding its organic and dried variants in soups. Besides, raw kelp can be added in salads, noodles and various main course dishes. Dried kelp flakes can be used as a seasoning. Kelp can also be eaten cold. You can add olive oil and sesame seeds and make a hot soup or stew of it. You can consume kelp by blending into refreshing vegetable juice as well. Most Japanese and Korean restaurants will be serving kelp as part of their menu. They can also be ordered online.
Things to keep in mind
No matter how healthy, excess of anything can be harmful for your body. Consuming excess amounts of kelp can result in excessive iodine in the body, which can lead to overstimulation of thyroid hormone. People suffering from hyperthyroidism should avoid consumption of excess iodine.Also read: Weight Loss: 7 Best Breakfast Foods
Consumption of kelp should be done in moderation as excess consumption can contribute to absorption of heavy metals such as cadmium, lead and arsenic. This is because seaweed like kelp takes up minerals from the water that they inhibit in. Always opt for organic variants of kelp that have been tested for arsenic. Besides, those opting for kelp supplement must do so only under the supervision of a health expert.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
