Halasana: Try Plough Pose To Stimulate Thyroid Function And Abdominal Organs; Here's A Step-By-Step Guide
Halasana or plough pose can offer several benefits to your abdominal organs, skin and blood pressure. Read here to know more about this yoga pose.
Halasana can hep you relieve menopause symptoms
Yoga helps you promote overall well-being. It is beneficial to your physical fitness as well as your mental health. It is generally advised to start your day with yoga. Stress management is also one of the impressive benefits of practising yoga regularly. There are a variety of yoga poses you can try. One of the yoga poses that you can add to your routine is Halasana also known as the plough pose. This yoga pose offers multiple benefits to your body. Here are some of these that you should not miss.
Halasana or plough pose: Know the benefits
Nutritionist and fitness expert Munmun Ganeriwal took to Instagram to share a few health benefits of halasana. "Getting into a Halasana turns our world upside down, literally and figuratively. Halasana translates to Plough Pose in English. Just as the plough is used to uncover hidden treasures, practising Halasana will do the same for us."
"Our throat is the seat of creativity and expression. By stimulating the thyroid gland, this pose will help us unleash your hidden potential and let our creativity flourish!" she adds.
How to perform halasana?
- Lie down on your back and place your arms beside your body with palms facing down.
- Now, using your abdominal muscles, lift your legs up 90 degrees
- Take support from your hands and press your palms firmly onto the floor and allow your legs to fall back behind your head
- Allow your middle and lower back to lift off the floor and make your toes touch the floor behind
- You should try to bring your chest close to your chin
- Hold the asana for a while and release the position gently
What are the benefits of halasana?
- This pose can help you relieve menopause symptoms
- It can stimulate thyroid function and keep stomach disorder at bay
- Other organs like kidney, spleen and pancreas are stimulated
- It may also regulate blood pressure numbers
- The reversed blood flow helps in keeping the skin nourished and young
Ganeriwal further shares tips to perform this yoga pose perfectly. "Use folded blankets under the shoulders to support the upper body and neck. Placing a pillow under the hips will provide initial push and help lift them off the ground," she adds.
(Munmun Ganeriwal is a Nutritionist, Fitness Expert and Yoga Teacher at Mumbai)
