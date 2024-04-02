Haircare Tips: Herbal Remedies For Thinning Hair
Herbal remedies work best when combined with a healthy diet, regular exercise, stress management, and proper hair care practices.
Peppermint oil has a cooling effect on the scalp and can help improve blood circulation
Various herbal remedies are believed to help reduce hair thinning and promote hair growth. While scientific evidence supporting the efficacy of these remedies may vary, many people find them beneficial. Read on as we share a list of herbal remedies you can try for relief.
Here are a few herbal remedies that may help manage thinning hair:
1. Aloe vera
Aloe vera contains enzymes that promote hair growth and help maintain the pH balance of the scalp. It also has soothing properties that can reduce scalp inflammation, which may contribute to hair loss. Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly to the scalp, leave it on for about 30 minutes, and then rinse it off with lukewarm water. Repeat this 2-3 times per week.
2. Rosemary oil
Rosemary oil has been traditionally used to stimulate hair growth by improving circulation to the scalp and promoting hair follicle health. It may also have antimicrobial properties that can keep the scalp healthy. Mix a few drops of rosemary oil with a carrier oil (such as coconut oil or olive oil) and massage it into the scalp. Leave it on for at least 30 minutes before shampooing. Use 2-3 times per week.
3. Peppermint oil
Peppermint oil has a cooling effect on the scalp and can help improve blood circulation, which may promote hair growth. It also has antimicrobial properties that can keep the scalp clean and healthy. Dilute a few drops of peppermint oil in a carrier oil and massage it into the scalp. Leave it on for 20-30 minutes before rinsing. Use 2-3 times per week.
4. Ginseng
Ginseng has been used in traditional medicine to promote hair growth by stimulating hair follicles and increasing circulation to the scalp. It may also help reduce hair loss caused by stress. Take ginseng supplements according to the manufacturer's instructions. You can also apply ginseng-infused hair products or use ginseng-infused shampoos.
5. Green tea
Green tea contains antioxidants and compounds that can help reduce hair loss and promote hair growth by inhibiting the activity of DHT (dihydrotestosterone), a hormone associated with hair loss. Brew green tea and allow it to cool. Use it as a final rinse after shampooing, or spray it onto the scalp and leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing.
6. Fenugreek seeds
Fenugreek seeds contain proteins and nicotinic acid, which are believed to strengthen hair shafts and promote hair growth. They also have conditioning properties that can improve hair texture. Soak fenugreek seeds in water overnight, grind them into a paste, and apply the paste to the scalp. Leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing. Use 2-3 times per week.
Herbal remedies work best when combined with a healthy diet, regular exercise, stress management, and proper hair care practices. If you have underlying medical conditions or are taking medications, consult a healthcare professional before using herbal remedies for hair thinning. They can help determine the best course of action for your specific needs.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.