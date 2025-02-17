Hair Thinning? Try These Hacks To Slow Down Breakage & Dryness
In this article, we share a list of hacks you can try to combat hair thinning.
By following these hacks consistently, you can slow down hair thinning & prevent breakage
Hair thinning occurs when hair strands become finer, weaker, and less dense over time, leading to reduced volume and visible scalp exposure. It can be caused by genetics, hormonal imbalances, poor diet, stress, excessive heat styling, harsh hair products, and nutrient deficiencies. Hair breakage and dryness further contribute to thinning by making the hair more prone to split ends and shedding. Adopting the right hair care practices and nourishing the hair with essential nutrients can significantly reduce breakage and dryness, promoting thicker and healthier hair growth. Here we share a list of hacks you can try to combat hair thinning.
Hacks to slow down hair thinning, breakage & dryness
1. Use a mild, sulfate-free shampoo
Harsh shampoos with sulfates strip natural oils from the scalp, making hair dry, brittle, and prone to breakage. Switching to a gentle, sulfate-free shampoo helps retain moisture, keeps the scalp hydrated, and prevents excessive hair fall. Look for shampoos with natural ingredients like aloe vera, coconut oil, or argan oil for added nourishment.
2. Massage your scalp with natural oils
Regular scalp massages with nourishing oils like coconut oil, castor oil, or rosemary oil can stimulate blood circulation, strengthen hair roots, and reduce hair fall. Massaging also helps distribute natural scalp oils, preventing dryness and keeping hair soft and healthy. Warm the oil slightly and massage for at least 5-10 minutes before washing for best results.
3. Follow a protein-rich diet
Since hair is made of keratin (a protein), consuming a protein-rich diet helps strengthen hair strands and reduce thinning. Foods like eggs, fish, nuts, beans, and dairy provide essential amino acids needed for hair growth. Adding biotin-rich foods such as almonds, spinach, and sweet potatoes can further support hair health.
4. Stay hydrated and moisturise your hair
Dehydration can lead to dry, brittle hair that breaks easily. Drinking plenty of water and using hydrating hair masks with ingredients like aloe vera, honey, or avocado can lock in moisture and improve hair elasticity. A deep conditioning treatment once a week can help restore lost moisture and prevent breakage.
Also read: Experiencing Hair Loss? Here Are 5 Possible Causes That Can Be Fixed Easily
5. Avoid heat styling and chemical treatments
Excessive use of heat styling tools like straighteners, curling irons, and blow dryers weakens hair strands, leading to dryness and breakage. Similarly, harsh chemical treatments such as colouring, bleaching, and perming damage the hair cuticle. Reducing heat exposure, using a heat protectant spray, and opting for natural hairstyles can help maintain hair strength.
6. Use a silk or satin pillowcase
Cotton pillowcases create friction that causes hair to tangle and break during sleep. Switching to a silk or satin pillowcase reduces friction, prevents split ends, and retains moisture in the hair. This small change can significantly help reduce hair breakage and thinning over time.
7. Trim split ends regularly
Split ends travel up the hair shaft, causing more breakage and making the hair appear thinner. Regular trims every 6-8 weeks help remove damaged ends, keeping hair looking healthy and thick. Even if you're trying to grow your hair longer, trimming prevents further breakage and promotes overall hair strength.
By following these hacks consistently, you can slow down hair thinning, prevent breakage, and keep your hair soft, strong, and healthy.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.