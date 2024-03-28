Haircare Tips: Follow These Remedies To Protect Your Hair From The Heat This Summer
Below we share tips to help protect your hair from summer heat.
Look for haircare products, such as leave-in conditioners or styling creams, that contain UV filters
Exposure to high temperatures and sunlight can strip moisture from the hair, leaving it dry and brittle. This can lead to increased frizz, split ends, and breakage. Protecting your hair from summer heat is essential to maintain its health and vitality.
Just like our skin, our hair is also susceptible to damage from UV radiation. Prolonged sun exposure can lead to protein degradation in the hair shaft, resulting in weakened and discoloured hair. Read on as we share tips to help protect your hair from summer heat.
10 Haircare strategies to help protect your hair from summer heat:
1. Use heat protectant products
Apply heat protectant products before using any heat styling tools like blow dryers, straighteners, or curling irons. These products create a barrier between your hair and the heat, reducing the risk of damage from high temperatures.
2. Opt for protective hairstyles
Wear hairstyles that keep your hair off your neck and shoulders to minimise exposure to direct sunlight. Braids, buns, and ponytails are great options for protecting your hair during hot summer days.
3. Avoid over-washing
Washing your hair too frequently can strip it of its natural oils, making it more vulnerable to damage from the sun and heat. Try to wash your hair no more than 2-3 times a week, using a gentle sulphate-free shampoo.
4. Condition regularly
Use a hydrating conditioner regularly to keep your hair moisturised and nourished. This helps prevent dryness and damage caused by exposure to the sun and heat.
5. Invest in UV protection products
Look for haircare products, such as leave-in conditioners or styling creams, that contain UV filters. These products help shield your hair from the harmful effects of UV radiation, including dryness, brittleness, and colour fading.
6. Wear hats or scarves
Covering your hair with a wide-brimmed hat or scarf provides additional protection against UV rays and helps to retain moisture in your hair. Opt for lightweight, breathable fabrics to avoid overheating.
7. Limit heat styling
Minimise the use of heat styling tools during the summer months to reduce the risk of heat damage. Embrace natural hairstyles or opt for heatless styling techniques like air-drying or braiding wet hair.
8. Stay hydrated
Drinking plenty of water is essential for maintaining the overall health of your hair. Hydration from within helps to keep your hair moisturised and less prone to damage from the summer heat.
9. Trim regularly
Schedule regular trims every 6-8 weeks to remove split ends and prevent them from traveling up the hair shaft. This helps to keep your hair looking healthy and prevents further damage from occurring.
10. Protect overnight
Invest in silk or satin pillowcases to reduce friction and minimise breakage while you sleep. You can also protect your hair by wearing a silk or satin scarf or using a silk bonnet to cover your hair while you sleep.
Consistency is key, so make these practices a habit to ensure your hair stays protected and healthy throughout the summer season. Additionally, consulting with a professional hairstylist can provide personalised recommendations for your hair type and concerns.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.