Home »  Living Healthy »  Haircare Tips: Follow These Remedies To Protect Your Hair From The Heat This Summer

Haircare Tips: Follow These Remedies To Protect Your Hair From The Heat This Summer

Below we share tips to help protect your hair from summer heat.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Mar 28, 2024 02:38 IST
3-Min Read
Haircare Tips: Follow These Remedies To Protect Your Hair From The Heat This Summer

Look for haircare products, such as leave-in conditioners or styling creams, that contain UV filters

Exposure to high temperatures and sunlight can strip moisture from the hair, leaving it dry and brittle. This can lead to increased frizz, split ends, and breakage. Protecting your hair from summer heat is essential to maintain its health and vitality.

Just like our skin, our hair is also susceptible to damage from UV radiation. Prolonged sun exposure can lead to protein degradation in the hair shaft, resulting in weakened and discoloured hair. Read on as we share tips to help protect your hair from summer heat.

10 Haircare strategies to help protect your hair from summer heat:



RELATED STORIES
related

Haircare: Dr. Jaishree Sharad Debunks 4 Most Common Myths About Shampooing

Haircare: Let's discuss the most common myths about shampooing and understand what's the truth.

related

Nutritionist-Approved Food Items Can Help You Tackling Hair Problems 

The nutritionist addresses three major hair problems in her Instagram video.

1. Use heat protectant products

Apply heat protectant products before using any heat styling tools like blow dryers, straighteners, or curling irons. These products create a barrier between your hair and the heat, reducing the risk of damage from high temperatures.



2. Opt for protective hairstyles

Wear hairstyles that keep your hair off your neck and shoulders to minimise exposure to direct sunlight. Braids, buns, and ponytails are great options for protecting your hair during hot summer days.

3. Avoid over-washing

Washing your hair too frequently can strip it of its natural oils, making it more vulnerable to damage from the sun and heat. Try to wash your hair no more than 2-3 times a week, using a gentle sulphate-free shampoo.

4. Condition regularly

Use a hydrating conditioner regularly to keep your hair moisturised and nourished. This helps prevent dryness and damage caused by exposure to the sun and heat.

5. Invest in UV protection products

Look for haircare products, such as leave-in conditioners or styling creams, that contain UV filters. These products help shield your hair from the harmful effects of UV radiation, including dryness, brittleness, and colour fading.

6. Wear hats or scarves

Covering your hair with a wide-brimmed hat or scarf provides additional protection against UV rays and helps to retain moisture in your hair. Opt for lightweight, breathable fabrics to avoid overheating.

7. Limit heat styling

Minimise the use of heat styling tools during the summer months to reduce the risk of heat damage. Embrace natural hairstyles or opt for heatless styling techniques like air-drying or braiding wet hair.

8. Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water is essential for maintaining the overall health of your hair. Hydration from within helps to keep your hair moisturised and less prone to damage from the summer heat.

9. Trim regularly

Schedule regular trims every 6-8 weeks to remove split ends and prevent them from traveling up the hair shaft. This helps to keep your hair looking healthy and prevents further damage from occurring.

10. Protect overnight

Invest in silk or satin pillowcases to reduce friction and minimise breakage while you sleep. You can also protect your hair by wearing a silk or satin scarf or using a silk bonnet to cover your hair while you sleep.

Consistency is key, so make these practices a habit to ensure your hair stays protected and healthy throughout the summer season. Additionally, consulting with a professional hairstylist can provide personalised recommendations for your hair type and concerns.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Haircare Tips: Follow These Remedies To Protect Your Hair From The Heat This Summer

Say Goodbye To Menstrual Problems With This Simple Hack

MIND Diet: Incorporate These Foods Into Your Diet For Better Brain Function

Hypocalcemia: Know The Signs And Symptoms Of Extremely Low Calcium Levels

These Strategies Will Help Lower Risk Of Depression During Old Age

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases