Nutritionist-Approved Food Items Can Help You Tackling Hair Problems
The nutritionist addresses three major hair problems in her Instagram video.
Eating foods rich in vitamin B6, vitamin B12, folic acid, and vitamin D can help improve hair health
A perfect and effective hair care routine is what we all look for. From trying DIY masks to referring to home remedies, we leave no stone unturned when it comes to hair care regimes. But are you someone who is still struggling even after trying various hacks? Well, with small tweaks to your routine, maintaining great hair can be effortless. Guiding us in this direction is nutritionist Nmami Agarwal. The health expert, in an Instagram post, explains how a couple of food items can play a significant role in treating problems like hair loss, hair growth, and premature greying.
Check out the three tips shared by nutritionist Nmami Agarwal.
1. Hair loss
Hair loss is a fairly common occurrence. While it's more prevalent in adults, anyone can experience it. According to the nutritionist, food items like almonds, walnuts, and eggs are a great addition to your diet for dealing with hair loss.
2. Hair growth
Want to enhance your hair growth? This is what Nmami Agarwal suggests. The nutritionist shares that amla, curry leaves, and fenugreek seeds may help you in improving the growth of your hair.
3. Premature greying
Increase your vitamin B12 and B vitamins intake to tackle premature greying. According to the health expert, even Ashwagandha can also play a key role in promoting healthy hair and correcting your eating habits will also help you in this regard.
Nmami Agarwal highlights how diet plays a significant role in the process of controlling hair fall. According to her, hair fall may be an indication of deficiency of nutrients like protein, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, folic acid, and vitamin D in the body. The outcome of such deficiency is often hair fall. Wondering how you can make up through your diet? All you have to do is include lean meat, pulses, lentils, and nuts in your diet.
The nutritionist also warns viewers that hair fall could be because of an underlying cause as well. According to her, hair fall may also indicate health conditions like thyroid, anaemia, autoimmune disease, as well as hormonal issues.
Follow these suggestions given by Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal to ensure your hair health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
