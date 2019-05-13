ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Children »  Follow These Tips For Scalp And Hair Care For Your Baby

Follow These Tips For Scalp And Hair Care For Your Baby

Parents, here are some hair and scalp care tips for your baby, which you cannot miss! You must follow them this summer!
  By: IANS  Updated: May 13, 2019 04:19 IST
2-Min Read
Follow These Tips For Scalp And Hair Care For Your Baby

A proper hair care routine can soothe tender scalp of babies and ensure healthy hair

Just like we take care of babies during summer to keep their bodies cool and refreshed, it is important to pay attention to their scalp and hair to keep dry and flaky skin at bay, which is a common concern among newborns.

A baby's delicate skin is highly susceptible to these skin conditions along with sweating, especially during seasonal changes. This makes it imperative for parents to practice and incorporate a hair care routine to soothe their tender scalp and ensure healthy hair.

"We all are aware that baby's hair and scalp is sensitive, which makes it vulnerable to irritation. Moreover, during summer, the scalp is prone to sweating which leads to discomfort. But these conditions can be managed by ample care such as a gentle head massage with a baby oil and washing the scalp with warm water.


RELATED STORIES

Parenting Tips For Children Aged 2 To 7 By Lifestyle Coach Luke Coutinho

Whatever your child goes through ages 2 to 7, starts forming in his/her subconscious mind and stays with him/her forever. Parents must use this time wisely to teach children the right things about a healthy lifestyle.

5 Healthy Habits You Must Pass On To Your Kids

Childhood is the age when most children learn most of the things about life, and develop most of their good and bad habits. We as parents, affect their attitudes and mind-set the most. Read on to know more about the health habits parents must pass on to their kids.

"Further, proper hair care helps in keeping the hair shiny and healthy. Using a shampoo and baby oil that include parabens and SLS/SLES is not the best option for your little one. Instead, it is advisable to use products infused with herbs that help keep the skin nourished," says Dr. Subhashini N.S., Ayurveda Expert, The Himalaya Drug Company.

Here are two key points that will help you choose the right products for your baby's hair and scalp:

For an oil massage: While massaging baby's body, concentrate on the scalp as this helps improve blood circulation. Flaky skin and cradle cap can be managed by gently massaging the scalp with an oil. An oil massage also helps promote sound sleep. It is advisable to use a baby oil which is free from mineral oil and lanolin and is enriched with Olive Oil and Winter Cherry. Vitamin E in Olive Oil helps soften the skin and Winter Cherry helps soothe the skin.

Use a shampoo to nourish the hair and scalp: You can opt for a shampoo or a head-to-heel baby wash to clean the hair and scalp. Use a shampoo that can nourish baby's hair without causing any irritation or tears. A shampoo containing Chickpea, a natural source of protein, helps condition and moisturise the hair, and Hibiscus helps nourish the hair. For a baby wash, you can opt for one that is infused with Watermelon and Neem. Watermelon helps keep the skin and scalp refreshed and Neem helps protect the skin.

Caring for your baby's skin and hair could be one of the best moments that you will cherish for days to come. Incorporating products free from SLS/SLES/ALES, phthalates, parabens, alcohol, artificial color/dyes, mineral oil, and animal-derived ingredients like lanolin and tallow ensures that your baby's hair and scalp remains healthy throughout.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Powerful Hacks To Heal Most Common Summer Skin Problems
Powerful Hacks To Heal Most Common Summer Skin Problems

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

This Pill May Help Curb 2.7 Lakh HIV Cases In India

How Stress In Early Life Can Lead To Depression Later

Did You Have Ulcerative Colitis, Crohn's Disease As A Child? You May Have High Risk Of Cancer: Study

Alcohol Intake In India Up By 38% This Decade: Lancet

Facing Gastrointestinal Issues? You Could Be Depressed

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases