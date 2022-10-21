Haircare: Do You Have An Oily Scalp? Here's What To Do
Oily Hair: In this article, let's discuss how to cure oily scalp at home, and what to do if none of your home treatments are effective.
Haircare: Wash your hair properly
Everyone sometimes experiences having a greasy scalp. However, a little oil is normal. Sebum, an oil, supports and protects healthy hair. Although if your hair consistently feels greasy or unclean, an excessively oily scalp may seem problematic.
Additionally, an oily scalp can occasionally occur in conjunction with other symptoms that could point to a skin condition. In this article, let's discuss how to cure oily scalp at home, and what to do if none of your home treatments are effective.
Here's what you should do if your scalp is oily:
1. Wash hair properly
The most important step in getting rid of an oily scalp is washing your hair properly. Your glands release oil via your pores, which leaves your scalp greasy and oily. Regular hair washing with the right product will maintain your hair healthy and stop your scalp from accumulating too much oil. We encourage you to wash your hair 2-3 times a week.
2. Clean your hair brushes regularly
Maintain regular brush cleanings. When you use brushes on an oily scalp, a lot of germs and dirt can build up on the brushes. It goes without saying that if you don't clean them, the bacteria will spread. In addition to encouraging an unhealthy scalp, using unhygienic and dirty brushes to comb your hair can make your scalp even greasy.
3. Avoid heat-styling
Heating tools should never be used if your scalp is greasy. They weaken your hair and cause long-term harm to your hair by making your scalp oily. If you still want to style your hair, consider using no-heat styling techniques to prevent unanticipated damage. If using heat-styling is unavoidable in some cases, make sure to use a heat protectant spray before applying heat.
4. Try an egg yolk hair mask
Protein and high sulphate content found in egg yolks are wonderful for an oily scalp. Furthermore, it might give your hair a smoother, silkier appearance while strengthening it. Yolk keeps your scalp's pH in check while reducing oil production without drying out your hair. Apply yolks directly to your scalp and leave for 10 minutes. Thoroughly wash your hair with shampoo to make sure there is no residual yolk in the hair that might cause a bad smell.
5. Don't apply conditioner to your scalp
Applying conditioner to your scalp is never a good idea, whether you have an oily or a dry scalp. It encourages hair loss, makes your scalp oily, and encourages bacterial development. However, that does not imply that you should never use conditioner. Use towards the ends where most of us might often feel dryness and roughness.
6. Use tea tree oil
To treat the issue of an overly greasy scalp, tea tree essential oil is a great DIY solution. This is due to the antibacterial characteristics of tea tree oil, which assist to keep your scalp clean and healthy by reducing bacterial and fungal development. Your oil production will naturally decrease significantly if your scalp is always healthy.
7. Avoid touching your hair constantly
The more you mess with your hair by twirling locks, rubbing your head, and running fingers through it, the oilier it will turn. Oil glands can be stimulated by repeated brushing and caressing of the hair. You may apply more oils from your fingertips and pull scalp oils down into the strands.
Follow these tips to ensure your scalp stays sebum free and healthy.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.