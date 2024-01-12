Haircare: 10 Ayurvedic Remedies To Reduce Greying Of Hair
Ayurveda, a traditional Indian system of medicine, offers several herbal remedies to reduce premature greying of hair. These remedies work by nourishing hair follicles, promoting melanin production, and improving overall hair health. Here are Ayurvedic herbs commonly used for this purpose, along with their benefits and recommended usage.
10 Herbal remedies to help reduce greying of hair and boost hair health:
1. Bhringraj
Bhringraj helps stimulate hair growth, prevents hair fall, and delays greying. It can be used in the form of oil or powder for regular scalp massage.
2. Amla
Amla is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which boosts collagen production and delays premature greying. It can be consumed orally or applied topically in the form of oil or powder.
3. Brahmi
Brahmi helps improve blood circulation to the scalp, nourishing the hair follicles and preventing greying. It can be consumed orally or applied topically in the form of oil.
4. Neem
Neem has antibacterial and antifungal properties that prevent scalp infections, dandruff, and premature greying. It can be used in the form of oil or added to hair masks.
5. Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha helps reduce stress and balances hormone levels, which can help prevent premature greying. It is commonly consumed orally as a supplement.
6. Shikakai
Shikakai acts as a natural cleanser, removing dirt and excess oil from the scalp. Regular use can delay greying and promote healthy hair growth. It can be used as a powder or in combination with other herbs.
7. Methi
Methi helps improve hair follicle strength and prevents premature greying. Soak methi seeds overnight and make a paste to apply on the scalp or consume it orally as a powder.
8. Hibiscus
Hibiscus flowers and leaves are rich in vitamins and amino acids that nourish hair follicles, prevent premature greying, and promote hair growth. The flowers can be used to make hair oil or a hair mask.
9. Curry leaves
Curry leaves are packed with antioxidants and essential nutrients that help restore melanin production and delay greying. Frying curry leaves in oil and applying it to the hair regularly can be beneficial.
10. Jatamansi
Jatamansi is a soothing herb that calms the mind and reduces stress. By managing stress levels, it helps prevent premature greying. It can be consumed orally as a supplement or used in hair oils.
When using these herbal remedies, it is important to keep in mind the following guidelines:
- Consult with a qualified Ayurvedic practitioner to determine the appropriate herbs and dosage for your specific needs.
- Use fresh, good quality herbs or herbal products to ensure maximum effectiveness.
- Conduct a patch test before applying any herbal preparation to check for any allergic reactions.
- Practice regular and consistent usage of these herbal remedies for visible results. Results may vary from person to person.
- Maintain a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet, regular exercise, and managing stress levels, as this can have a significant impact on hair health.
Remember, Ayurvedic remedies work holistically, focusing on overall wellness rather than just addressing specific symptoms.
