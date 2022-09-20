Here’s Why Your Hair Is Turning Grey Before Time
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee lists about five causes behind premature greying of hair
Stress can also lead to grey hair
You may have met or seen someone young with grey hair. Unlike the years gone by, many youngsters are facing premature greying these days. Yes, while this change in the colour of your hair is a natural part of getting old, some people start experiencing it earlier than others. Ever wondered why? Well, there are many reasons behind this condition. And while it doesn't seem to be entirely under your control, all you can do is prevent it from happening. Apart from a healthy lifestyle, you can take extra care of your hair and indulge in healthy eating habits for a sufficient supply of nutrients to your body. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, through a post on Instagram, shares some of the possible causes behind greying of hair.
In the caption, she says, “Grey hair is usually associated with aging, but this is not always the case. The change in hair colour is caused by a gradual decrease in pigmentation. This occurs when melanin production reduces in the hair root and new hairs grow in without pigment.”
Take a look at the possible reasons behind premature greying of hair:
1) Genes
The nutritionist says that early greying of the hair can be inherited from parents or grandparents.
2) Check protein intake
Sometimes, the lack of protein in your body may also result in greying of hair. You must know that hair is made up of protein. And when the body doesn't get it, you may observe a change in the colour of your hair.
3) Stress
Leading a stressful life may affect your mechanism in ways you can't even think about. Anjali mentions that a person experiencing a prolonged period of stress, worry, and anxiety may notice premature greying of hair, over time.
4) Excessive tea, coffee, or alcohol
Excessive intake of tea, coffee, alcohol, refined flour and sugar, red meat, and fried, spicy, and acidic foods can reduce the moisture and nutrients reaching the hair follicles.
5) Drop in melanin production
Anjali states that a decrease in the production of melanin may also be caused by a lack of vital minerals like copper, selenium, iron, and calcium and vitamins like B12 and folic acid.
So, basically, right from heredity to other lifestyle choices, a lot of things result in premature greying of hair. Thus, it's important to shun bad habits, eat healthy food, and live stress-free if you want to prevent greying of hair in the early years of your life.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
