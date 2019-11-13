Hair Problems? These Simple Homemade Hair Masks Will Help You Treat Hair Fall And Give That Life Back
Are you finding it difficult to deal with hair fall, frizzy hair, damaged hair and many other hair problems? With change in weather, increased pollution, poor diet and many other factors you are more likely to face hair related problems. To bring back the bounce and shine to lifeless hair you need to give them some extra care and attention. A hair mask rich in nutrients can help you treat damaged hair and other hair problems. You can prepare your own masks with some natural ingredients and greater benefits. Here are some methods to prepare your own natural hair masks. Now you can fight different hair problems naturally with these easy-to-make hair masks.
Haircare tips: Fight hair fall, damaged hair and many other hair problems with these homemade hair masks
1. Aloe vera and coconut oil
These two ingredients are loaded with benefits for your hair. You can prepare a simple and quick hair mask with these ingredients. Take some coconut oil and ale vera gel and mix these two properly until you get a smooth paste. Some apply this on your hair and leave it overnight. Next morning wash your hair as usual.
2. Curry leaves, fenugreek seed and amla hair mask
Curry leaves are rich in essential nutrients that can beneficial for your hair. Similarly, fenugreek seed and alma are well-known remedies for hair fall. You can mix three ingredients and prepare a mask that will work wonders for your hair. It will help you control hair fall and treat multiple hair problems at once. To prepare this you need to make a paste of curry leaves, soaked fenugreek seeds and fresh amla. Apply this on your hair from roots to ends and keep it for some time. Later wash your hair with shampoo.
3. Vitamin E hair mask
Vitamin E is an essential nutrient for your hair. It improves scalp health by promoting the health of hair follicles which results in controlled hair fall. It will also moisturise your hair, nourish your hair and improve your overall hair quality. You need to squeeze two capsules of vitamin E and mix it well with aloe vera gel. Also, add some almond oil to this mixture. Give it a good mix and apply it on your hair from roots to ends properly. Leave this mask for 30 to 40 minutes and later wash your hair with a mild shampoo.
