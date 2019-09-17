Hair Growth: Here's How Folic Acid Can Promote Hair Growth; Know Food Sources Of Folic Acid
Are you looking for the right solution to promote hair growth? Following folic acid can aid in hair growth. It is an essential nutrient which improves the hair follicles and cells contributing to hair growth. Read here to know how folic acid helps in hair growth and good sources of folic acid.
Hair growth: Right foods can help you promote hair health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Right nutrition can help in hair growth
- Folic acid can help you promote hair growth
- You can receive enough amount of folic acid through diet
Do you also wish for long and thick hair? Hair growth can take time and for some people, it also becomes difficult to grow their hair. With age, there is a change on hair follicles which make it difficult for your hair to grow. There are many poor lifestyle habits as well which can contribute to poor hair follicles. Hair fall has now become a common problem. Your hair health depends on various factors and right nutrition is one of these. The vitamins and minerals you consume affect your hair growth and hair quality as well. One such nutrient which can affect your hair growth is folic acid. It is often recommended to consume folic acid on a regular basis to promote hair growth.
Folic acid and hair growth
Folic acid or folate is a type of water-soluble B vitamins. It helps in healthy cell growth which can promote hair and nail health. Folic acid also keeps red blood cells healthy which also contributes to healthy hair growth. Folic acid is naturally present in many foods which you can add to your diet. It promotes the health of hair follicles which provide a healthy environment for the hair to grow.
Food sources of folic acid
1. Eggs
Eggs are popularly known as the best source of protein. It is also rich in many other essential nutrients. It is a quick source of many nutrients. You can prepare an egg in no time in different styles. Eggs will also keep you full for longer and give you the required energy throughout the day.
2. Legumes
Legumes are loaded with essential nutrients. It is a good source of folic acid. You can prepare a mixture of legumes to receive enough amount of folic acid. I will also provide you enough fibre, protein and antioxidants. You can prepare a salad or an Indian curry with legumes.
3. Citrus foods
Citrus foods are the best sources of vitamin C. but citrus foods can also provide you enough amount of folic acid. Oranges, lemon, grapefruit, and guava are some citrus food which you can add to your diet. Citrus foods will also boost immunity and reduce the risk of many diseases.
4. Leafy greens
Leafy greens should be an essential part of your diet. Green leafy vegetables are extremely healthy and loaded with nutrients and many micro-nutrients. Green leafy vegetables are a good source of folic acid as well. Spinach is on the best leafy green which you can consume.
5. Broccoli
Broccoli is again loaded with multiple nutrients and is an extremely healthy nutrient to consume. Broccoli contains vitamin C, folic acid, magnesium, zinc, potassium and many other essential nutrients. You can add broccoli to your diet in various ways and avail the health benefits it offers to skin, hair and overall health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
