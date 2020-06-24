Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use
Hair fall is a common issue that many face these days. A wide range of factors like poor diet, lifestyle, environment, hair care routine and much more affect your hair health. For healthy hair, you do not have to spend too much money on different products. Several home remedies can be used to fight hair fall and other hair problems naturally. One simple and cheap remedy that you can use for hair is amla powder. Amla is loaded with several properties that can help boost both hair and skin health. It promotes scalp health, nourishes your hair and helps reduce dandruff too. You can easily find amla powder and use it for application. Here are some ways to use amla powder to control hair fall.
Hair care tips: Ways to use amla powder for hair fall
Better scalp health means better hair follicle which results in hair growth and controlled hair fall. It is an old ayurvedic remedy that can be used for hair. Amla powder can be mixed with several simple ingredients to prepare hair masks. Some of these methods are-
1. Prepare the amla reetha shikakai
The mixture of these three ingredients work wonders for your hair. You can combine powder of these ingredients in equal quantities. Add water to this mixture to make a paste. Apply this paste on your hair and scalp properly and keep for some time. Later, wash your hair properly.
2. Amla powder and curd hair mask
Curd also nourishes your hair and helps fight dry scalp and hair. Use of curd for scalp results in controlled dandruff. You can mix amla powder and curd to prepare a hair mask. Similarly, apply this on your hair and scalp and later wash as usual after some time.
3. Amla powder and fenugreek seeds
Fenugreek seeds are quite popular for the benefits these offer to your hair. These seeds can help control hair fall as well as improve hair texture. Soak some fenugreek seeds overnight. Blend these seeds to form a thick paste. You can add some water if required. Add amla powder to this paste. Add water if it is too dry. Use this as a hair mask before washing your hair.
