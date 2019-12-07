ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  5 Quick Tricks To Help You Have Thicker, Longer And Stronger Hair

5 Quick Tricks To Help You Have Thicker, Longer And Stronger Hair

Hair care tips: The kind of diet you consume reflects directly on your skin and hair. If your hair have become thinner and your scalp weaker, then you must ditch your current hair care routine and try these tricks to get thicker and stronger hair.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Dec 7, 2019 11:16 IST
3-Min Read
5 Quick Tricks To Help You Have Thicker, Longer And Stronger Hair

Thick hair tips: Regular oiling of hair is important to have long, thick and strong hair

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Avoid hair styling if you want long and strong hair
  2. Make sure your hydration is on point if you want long and thick hair
  3. Eat Vitamin E-rich foods to boost your hair growth naturally

If getting strong, long and thick hair seem like a far-fetched dream for you, then you have landed at the right place. With the help of a few lifestyle habits and changes in diet, you can get long and thick hair. You need to make sure you condition your hair properly and switch to home remedies as much as possible. Blow drying, hair straightening and curling need to be off the table until you have achieved your desired goal. Keep reading to know some simple and effective ways to get thicker and stronger hair.

Tips to get thicker and stronger hair


RELATED STORIES

Got Split Ends? Try These Effective Home Remedies For Amazing Results

Hair care tips: Split ends can affect the appearance of your hair. It is sign of damaged hair. You can fight split ends with some simply home remedies. Here are some effective home remedies which you can try.

The Basics Of Hair Care Routine: Here's The Complete Guide For You

Haircare tips: Still looking for the right hair care routine? There are many factors which can contribute to different hair problems. You need to follow the right hair care routine to deal with hair issues. Here is the basic hair care routine for all hair types.

1. Do not wash hair more than twice a week

Now this may be difficult for people with thin hair that get too oily too soon. But, if you want to achieve thick, long and strong hair, then the number of times you shampoo your hair needs to be reduced. Regular washing of hair your hair and scalp of its natural oils. For healthy hair, do no shampoo for more than twice or thrice in a week.

epbqll5

Avoid washing hair more than twice a week if you want strong and thick hair
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Hair Problems? These Simple Homemade Hair Masks Will Help You Treat Hair Fall And Give That Life Back

2. Avoid heat treatment

Regular blow drying, hair straightening and hair curling are the reasons why your hair got thinner and weaker in the first place. As mentioned above, hair styling needs to be off the table if you want to strengthen your hair naturally. Exposing your hair to too much heat can cause irreversible hair damage. Do not handle wet hair and let them dry naturally to avoid hair breakage and hair loss.

3. Be careful of the kind of conditioners you use

Conditioners that are loaded with harmful chemicals can make your hair look lifeless. Poor quality hair conditioners can rob your hair strands of vital nutrients. So, in case you want strong and thick hair, then you must resort to natural hair conditioners like apple cider vinegar, coconut oil, mustard oil, amla oil or almond oil. Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia feels that you should condition your hair both before and after hair wash. Overnight hair oiling can be done as part of conditioning your hair before hair wash. Make sure that the conditioner you use after your hair is mild and suits your hair quality. Apply conditioner only on hair strands and leave it on for 2 minutes. Wash with lukewarm water.

Also read: The Basics Of Hair Care Routine: Here's The Complete Guide For You

4. Consume a healthy diet

The kind of diet you consume reflects directly on your skin and hair. And if you constantly experience skin and hair problems, then you should consider modifying your diet. Stay away from junk, deep fried and processed food. Eat more of foods rich in Vitamin E as it is a vital nutrient for a healthy scalp and hair. Vitamin E acts as a natural antioxidant that can help in maintaining hair growth. Antioxidant properties of Vitamin E can reduce damage to scalp caused by free radicals, which results in breakage of hair follicles. You can speak to your dermatologist about getting supplements of Vitamin E, or you can include more of Vitamin E-rich foods like vegetable oils, soybeans, seeds, green leafy vegetables. Other nutrients that are important for healthy hair include omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamin B6 and Vitamin B12. Make sure your diet includes fatty fish, nuts and citrus fruits.

5. Drink sufficient water

Maintaining optimum hydration is an essential prerequisite for strong and healthy hair. When you're dehydrated, your hair follicles dry out. This leaves you with dry and wilted hair. Drinking sufficient water (8 to 10 glasses in a day) will help you have healthy and shiny hair.

m4d5h5lo

Make sure your water intake is optimum if you want strong and thick hair
Photo Credit: iStock

With regular hair oiling, nutritious diet and proper hydration, there is nothing that can come in between your goal of strong, long and thick hair.

Also read: Ghee For Hair: Pamper Your Hair With Desi Ghee; Fight Hair Fall And Other Hair Problems With Amazing Benefits It Offers

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Essilor

Better Health With Better Eye Care

 

Home Remedies

Is Serum A Part Of Your Skincare Routine? Here Are Some Reasons Why You Must Use Skin Serum; Know How To Prepare Natural Serum At Home
Is Serum A Part Of Your Skincare Routine? Here Are Some Reasons Why You Must Use Skin Serum; Know How To Prepare Natural Serum At Home

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Diabetes Risk: Time-Restricted Eating Benefits Those At Risk For Diabetes

Another Reason To Reduce Air Pollution: Prevents Risk Of Early Deaths: Study Finds

Get Your Cholesterol Checked From 20s To Calculate Heart Risk: Save Your Heart Health With Early Detection

Parents Beware! Social Media Use Linked To Eating Disorder In Children, Says Study

Vaping Leaves E-Cigarette User With Rare Lung Scarring: Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases