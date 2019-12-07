5 Quick Tricks To Help You Have Thicker, Longer And Stronger Hair
Hair care tips: The kind of diet you consume reflects directly on your skin and hair. If your hair have become thinner and your scalp weaker, then you must ditch your current hair care routine and try these tricks to get thicker and stronger hair.
Thick hair tips: Regular oiling of hair is important to have long, thick and strong hair
HIGHLIGHTS
- Avoid hair styling if you want long and strong hair
- Make sure your hydration is on point if you want long and thick hair
- Eat Vitamin E-rich foods to boost your hair growth naturally
If getting strong, long and thick hair seem like a far-fetched dream for you, then you have landed at the right place. With the help of a few lifestyle habits and changes in diet, you can get long and thick hair. You need to make sure you condition your hair properly and switch to home remedies as much as possible. Blow drying, hair straightening and curling need to be off the table until you have achieved your desired goal. Keep reading to know some simple and effective ways to get thicker and stronger hair.
Tips to get thicker and stronger hair
1. Do not wash hair more than twice a week
Now this may be difficult for people with thin hair that get too oily too soon. But, if you want to achieve thick, long and strong hair, then the number of times you shampoo your hair needs to be reduced. Regular washing of hair your hair and scalp of its natural oils. For healthy hair, do no shampoo for more than twice or thrice in a week.
2. Avoid heat treatment
Regular blow drying, hair straightening and hair curling are the reasons why your hair got thinner and weaker in the first place. As mentioned above, hair styling needs to be off the table if you want to strengthen your hair naturally. Exposing your hair to too much heat can cause irreversible hair damage. Do not handle wet hair and let them dry naturally to avoid hair breakage and hair loss.
3. Be careful of the kind of conditioners you use
Conditioners that are loaded with harmful chemicals can make your hair look lifeless. Poor quality hair conditioners can rob your hair strands of vital nutrients. So, in case you want strong and thick hair, then you must resort to natural hair conditioners like apple cider vinegar, coconut oil, mustard oil, amla oil or almond oil. Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia feels that you should condition your hair both before and after hair wash. Overnight hair oiling can be done as part of conditioning your hair before hair wash. Make sure that the conditioner you use after your hair is mild and suits your hair quality. Apply conditioner only on hair strands and leave it on for 2 minutes. Wash with lukewarm water.
4. Consume a healthy diet
The kind of diet you consume reflects directly on your skin and hair. And if you constantly experience skin and hair problems, then you should consider modifying your diet. Stay away from junk, deep fried and processed food. Eat more of foods rich in Vitamin E as it is a vital nutrient for a healthy scalp and hair. Vitamin E acts as a natural antioxidant that can help in maintaining hair growth. Antioxidant properties of Vitamin E can reduce damage to scalp caused by free radicals, which results in breakage of hair follicles. You can speak to your dermatologist about getting supplements of Vitamin E, or you can include more of Vitamin E-rich foods like vegetable oils, soybeans, seeds, green leafy vegetables. Other nutrients that are important for healthy hair include omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamin B6 and Vitamin B12. Make sure your diet includes fatty fish, nuts and citrus fruits.
5. Drink sufficient water
Maintaining optimum hydration is an essential prerequisite for strong and healthy hair. When you're dehydrated, your hair follicles dry out. This leaves you with dry and wilted hair. Drinking sufficient water (8 to 10 glasses in a day) will help you have healthy and shiny hair.
With regular hair oiling, nutritious diet and proper hydration, there is nothing that can come in between your goal of strong, long and thick hair.
